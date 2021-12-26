Have you ever celebrated New Year twice?
Have you ever received guests who generously fill the house with wheat?
Probably not, but Ukrainians observe such traditions every year.
Each country has its own traditional ways of celebrating Christmas and my home country isn’t an exception. New Year and especially Christmas in Ukraine are rightfully considered among the most important and beloved holidays for many reasons, but the main one is that they gather the whole family together.
In our area there is a wonderful tradition of celebrating the new year twice. There is a New Year holiday and there is an Old New Year. Of course, the more holidays the better, but there are historical reasons for this confusion: the transition from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian, the transition from the old chronology to the new one.
Therefore, Ukrainians celebrate the New Year on Dec. 31, and later on Jan. 14 we celebrate the Old New Year.
New Year and Christmas holidays have long been celebrated cheerfully, noisily and always with old songs that carry a certain meaning. The songs glorify the good news of the birth of Jesus Christ, and the wishes to people for prosperity in the next year. Therefore, Ukrainians gather on certain days, go to their neighbors’ houses and sing different songs.
Depending on the holiday, the content of the songs is different. There are the Kolyadki (Christmas carols) as well as the Shedrivki (New Year’s carols).
Kolyadki are performed at Christmas, which is celebrated Jan. 6-7. Kolyadki are a key part of the rich Slavic tradition of hospitality, in which the owner of the house, the Hospodar, is expected to warmly welcome the often-young carolers with bread and salt presented on a decorative rushnyk, or towel. In exchange for his generous hospitality, the singers warm his home with glad tidings in song.
Shedrivki are essentially New Year’s carols, dedicated to that eve between Jan. 13 and 14 called Shedry Vechir, meaning “generous, bountiful evening.”
And they are sung on the first day of the New Year (old New Year), that is on Jan. 14. On this day small groups of children walk around the houses, where, entering the room, they imitate sowing or simply sprinkle grain on the owners and the room. The sowers symbolically sow the house with prosperity, symbolized by grain.
These traditions are an integral part of Ukrainian culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.