Eisenhower High School students got a precious chance to enjoy food, sunshine and friends at the belated Cinco de Mayo festival May 12.
A portion of South 44th Avenue was shut down in order to host the many food trucks and vendors. The festival is a big fundraising opportunity for clubs. They sell items such as pizza, doughnuts and popcorn, and experiences such as pieing a member of the dance team in the face.
• Anabelle Kollman is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
