Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
SpongeBob SquarePants!
But this week you can see him onstage for the final performances of Eisenhower High School’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical.”
After its opening shows March 2-4, Eisenhower’s spring musical concludes this week with performances Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11. Curtain is at 7 p.m. each night, plus there is a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.
“The SpongeBob Musical” is being directed by Eisenhower drama teacher Stephen Clark, who described the production as “a fantastic show.” It has the classic SpongeBob energy of the TV cartoons, but a whole new storyline.
The Eisenhower musical involves 27 cast members, 24 crew members and 25 orchestra members, making for a total of 76 students working on the show. The cast has been in rehearsals since late November, with students putting in a few hours five days a week to turn Ike’s auditorium into a giant Bikini Bottom party.
The cast includes sophomore Richie Lara as SpongeBob, junior Quinn Amaya as Patrick, junior Seth Wilson as Squidward and sophomore Lenora Leder as Sandy.
For this offering, the Ike Players aren’t as worried as usual about traditional audience etiquette, making this the perfect show for bringing young kids. Audiences will see beach balls being thrown into the crowd, and people will be able to purchase light-up souvenirs, sunglasses and leis. Plus, the first 100 kids younger than 12 at each show get a trading card — a different one for each performance. Kids who find a way to collect all eight cards will receive a special prize.
Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and students from outside the Yakima School District, and is free for Yakima School District students with their student I.D.
Audiences will feel like they’re part of the party when they come to see “The SpongeBob Musical” this week at Eisenhower.
• Maisy Kollman is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
