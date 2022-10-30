Fans of live local theater can look forward to the Eisenhower drama program’s fall presentation of “She Kills Monsters,” a play written by Qui Nguyen.
The drama/comedy will be filled with action scenes and hilarious one-liners, as well as likable characters that audiences can relate to. The play most definitely puts a comedic twist to serious themes like loss and grief.
Set in the 1990s, it focuses on teenager Agnes Evans (played by junior Carissa Quesnell) and her ups and downs after losing her parents and sister in a tragic accident. Tilly Evans (sophomore Lenora Leder), her late sister with an obsession for the game Dungeons and Dragons, keeps a journal that Agnes ends up discovering, which leads her on a journey through her sister’s real world.
“It’s going to be great,” said sophomore Carmichael Rogers, who takes on the role of the narrator in the story. “It’s probably the best cast I’ve been in just because of how well all the actors portray the characters.”
Nguyen collaborated with Robert Ross Parker in creating shows while attending graduate school at Ohio University, and the pair became known with their theater company, Vampire Cowboys. Their goal was to make the aspect of theater much more inclusive, with relatable characters for everyone to enjoy watching. With more representation of the LGBTQ+ community and fast-paced scripts, their way of writing helps to restructure the definition of “classic theater.”
Stephen Clark, Eisenhower’s drama teacher and director of the fall play, attended a production of one of Nguyen’s other plays and recalls thinking after he saw it: “I want to do this. I want this style. I want it to feel punk rock, bright colors, all those different elements.”
After the show, he started brainstorming with Kristen Clinkenbeard, who provides the set designs for most of Eisenhower’s productions, about similar types of pieces that could be done at the school. Because Clark had read “She Kills Monsters” years before, he remembered the vibe it had. At that point, he knew there was no doubt he wanted it to be Eisenhower’s next fall play.
“She Kills Monsters” will be performed at the Eisenhower High School auditoriumNov. 3-5, at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for Yakima School District students with ID. Tickets cost $10 for all other students, $10 for senior citizens and $12 for adults. Tickets are available at the door or at wa-yakima.intouchreceipting.com.
This production is rated PG-13, with themes, language and situations that may not be suitable for children younger than 13.
• Ellie Suhm is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
