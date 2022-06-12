Sunday, June 19, will mark more than 155 years of celebrating Juneteenth. Established in June 1865, the holiday honors the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
“Juneteenth” is a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” to recognize the day in 1865 that the Emancipation Proclamation was read to people and enforced in Galveston, Texas. This was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery of African-Americans.
Two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, around 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston. With the end of the Civil War in May 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led the Union Army to bring the news and officiate the executive order to bring freedom to the enslaved people there.
The 2022 celebration is the second anniversary for the official recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. In 2021, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Before its federal holiday status, the holiday was commemorated as a Texas state holiday beginning in 1980. In 2021, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee officially established the holiday as a paid state holiday, starting this year.
Juneteenth is celebrated with speeches, festivals, marches, and more. Yakima has celebrated this holiday in years past. This week, during June 17-19, several events will take place in Yakima in recognition of the holiday.
On Friday, Danae Howe will perform at The Seasons Gallery and Bistro (101 N. Naches Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Yakima County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its 31st Juneteenth Freedom Ride and Block Party during 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Central Lutheran Church (1604 W. Yakima Avenue) to MLK Jr. Park (South Eighth Street and Beech).
Finally, on Sunday, June 19, the Seasons Performance Hall will host its first Juneteenth Life and Freedom Celebration. Seattle singer Josephine Howell will perform and a celebration of life will be held for African-Americans who died during COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.