I’ve been in band since fourth grade, about half my life. But this is my last year in band. This will be something I’ll always remember about my senior year at Highland High School, and I owe it to our band director, John Straehle.
Straehle has been Highland’s band director since 1999. I’ve been in his class since fourth grade, and he really gets to know his students.
“My band director in high school influenced me a lot," he said. "I enjoyed field shows, parades, concert band, jazz band, and everything. My senior year [at Spokane's Mead High School], we went to Florida for a week, and we did the Orange Bowl Parade and marching competition. I enjoyed that so much."
Straehle then attended Washington State University to be a computer science major, participated in jazz band his first year, and eventually switched his major to music.
The music teacher can now play all instruments in his band to some degree, but he is an expert in playing the brass instruments. He also taught himself percussion over the years.
When he started with Highland, there were only 11 junior high band members and seven students in the high school band. He was the school's fifth music teacher in 10 years, so he immediately started asking students who had been in band before to come back. He built up the numbers over the years, developing a high school band that now involves 59 students.
One way he got more students in his program was to have a color guard.
“If we didn’t have color guard, that’s nine students that would not be in band," he said. "I feel very successful and happy about having that many kids involved in our color guard program that would not be if we didn’t do marching band with them.
"That’s what it’s about. Being a part of music and performing.”
Straehle begins a year ahead on the theme he'll use for the band's program.
"I try and do a theme I like, but I consider the community and try to do something they would like," he said. "Students get some input and help decide occasionally. In our 'Infected' show a while back, at first we were going for an Egyptian theme, but the students really wanted zombies, so that was a factor. There always has to be some student buy-in.”
Straehle realizes that Highland is a small school and that students in marching band may also do other sports at the same time. That’s why some players can be seen wearing their football uniforms during the marching band program right before a football game. He has to balance having marching band practice only once a week so his students can participate in sports, too.
"I always want to try to give students opportunities I had that were fun," he said. "That’s why we do as much as we do for our little school.”
It’s easy to spot Highland’s marching band because of the students' bright red Scottish uniforms, complete with kilts.
“The uniforms were here way before I was," Straehle said, noting that there are 17 steps involved to put on the kilts, sashes, pins, and even flags for the socks. "Scottish uniforms are way more expensive than most band uniforms because they are custom made and very specific.
"Our uniforms have sporrans that are directly from Scotland. Sporrans are a big part of our uniform. They are very traditional and are pieces of leather and horsehair that go on our kilt. In fact, the week before we got them 15 years ago, the horsehair was still on the horse’s tail."
Straehle was pleased with the fall marching season.
“It has been the best season ever," he said. "I think everyone felt good about it. The audience loved our show, every judge [in competitions] loved it, everyone loved it. We got the highest score Highland has ever got. So, hopefully we can live up to that next year.”
Straehle is looking forward to taking Highland's band to a fun travel destination during 2023 spring break. He has chosen San Francisco as the destination, having taken the school's band there in 2016.
“Marching band gives us a taste of being competitive, where nothing else is competitive like that," he said. "We don’t go full-hog like the big schools do, but I want the students to have a taste of what it’s like because it’s out there.
"I really enjoyed my experiences in high school. I want to give my students the same opportunities and fun. I want them to experience what I had. I hope the memories that they have with this will be with them for the rest of their lives, in a positive way.”
• Maria Jacobson is a senior at Highland High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.