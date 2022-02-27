Highland High School has been putting on its own independent “Mr. Highland” pageants for more than two decades. But this spring will mark the first time that the school’s pageant is happening as one of the fundraisers that several other area schools have done for years in support of the Memorial Foundation and Yakima’s Children’s Village.
Not only that, but this year Highland’s previously all-boys pageant has a new name: “Top Scot.”
“At Highland this year we are trying to be more equitable. So, this year, we have opened our pageant up to all students,” said Stephani Kinney, the supervisor of Top Scot.
With five boys and five girls competing, Kinney noted the previous name “didn’t sound quite right, so we changed it.”
This year’s Top Scot participants are Marcial Romero, Carlos Santos, Jose Carrasco, Yafet Silva, Jonathan Pulido, Janet Zepeda, Jenny Meneses, Leslie Flores, Jayline Valencia and Jazmine Sargent.
But they can’t do the show alone, so there are also student coordinators to help. The lead coordinator is Tiffany Barragan, the dance coordinator is April Toledo, and other coordinators are Geraldine Tavira, Paola Angiano, Priscilla Bramvila and Frida Moeller.
This group has been taking part in events over the past few months to raise money for Children’s Village and the Memorial Foundation. The fundraisers include a volleyball tournament with area schools, a giveaway of toys to children at Children’s Village, restaurant takeovers of Zesta Cucina and MOD Pizza, and a car wash.
“I decided to be a part of Top Scot because once I found out about it from Mrs. Kinney, it seemed like a really good cause to support,” Tavira said “We are helping kids who might need special services and it might be expensive. I thought it would be fun and beneficial for them. It shows me different ways I can help the community.”
Tavira was especially looking forward to the restaurant takeover at Zesta Cucina on Jan. 28, saying, “I can’t wait to see my friends as waiters and waitresses!” Participants helped serve food for two hours that night, and even offered up some singing and dancing. All tips that night went to the school’s fundraising effort for Children’s Village.
In the end, there can only be one ultimate Top Scot. This student will be crowned at a pageant and talent show at 7 p.m. March 17 at Highland High School. The contestant who has done the most fundraising and has the highest score at the pageant will be honored with the title Top Scot as well as a $500 college scholarship award from Memorial Hospital.
But really, they’ll all be winners for supporting Children’s Village.
