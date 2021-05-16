For the first time in more than a year, Eisenhower High School’s Drama Department is staging a live student production.
"The Treasure of Huckleberry Ridge," a Western melodrama, runs Thursday through Saturday at the Eisenhower auditorium.
The school's original plan for the show involved a drive-in format for one night only. However, with Yakima County in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, the production can be staged in the auditorium. Shows run from 7-8 p.m. all three nights.
Admission is free, but those wishing to attend will need to make arrangements beforehand to get on an entry list; email Eisenhower faculty member Stephen Clark at clark.stephen@ysd7.org.
Getting tickets to the show isn’t the only COVID-related adjustment involved with staging "Huckleberry Ridge." The cast, crew and directors have had to wear masks at all times, and they’re trying to figure out how to apply makeup and fit microphones to effectively compensate for their face coverings.
“Considering all the regulations we have, I think it’s doing pretty well," said stage manager Alana Fitzgerald, an Ike junior. "Because we’re using a melodrama instead of a regular play, we can get a lot more emotion across without needing our mouths, which is incredibly useful considering the need to be masked.”
This will be the last production for director and school drama teacher Janey Peterson, who is retiring this year.
"This show is really coming together and the cast is doing a fantastic job of keeping it light and fun," Peterson said.
• Olivia Rankin is a sophomore at Eisenhower High School and is a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed program for teen journalists.