Being in a foreign place with new and unfamiliar faces can be nerve-racking and something most people wouldn’t want to dream of experiencing. Some, though, find the adventure of experiencing new cultures and a new society inspiring and thrilling.
Selah High School junior Lotte Steinbach of Hanover, Germany, was welcomed as an exchange student back in late August. She came from a public school in Hanover, where she enjoyed playing volleyball and tennis. Steinbach has always felt an admiration for traveling, something that has run in her family.
“I think it started two years ago when my older brother did his exchange year in California,” Steinbach said.
Steinbach is looking forward to playing tennis this season at Selah High School.
“I’m pretty excited about that because I have no idea how it’s going to be. But I think it’s going to be really cool to be a part of a big team and play for the school," she said.
To prepare for the big upcoming season, Steinbach has been participating in practices at the Yakima Tennis Club. Comparing the coaching and dynamics here to her practices back home, she noted that it's different.
“In Germany we only have groups of two to four people with one coach," she said. "It’s more intense. You do more coordination and here we do a lot of play.”
Being in a new country means there are new ways of life. Steinbach has been surprised at how local residents get around.
“The system of public transportation is so different," she said. "How there are no trains or subways or buses. You kind of just have to go by car.”
Recalling her first impression on the people of Yakima, she pointed out with delight that she hasn't had a bad time with anyone.
“People are very friendly and come to you to ask how you are," she said.
As she finishes out her last trimester in Selah, it’s safe to say that she received the experience she came here for.
• Macie Ladd is a sophomore at Selah High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.