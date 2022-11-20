It was an amazing experience to go see former professional basketball player of the Seattle Supersonics, Gary Payton — well known as “The Glove” — as he coached Oakland’s Lincoln University in its Nov. 5 game against Central Washington University at Davis High School. Davis got to host the game because of remodeling work being done at the CWU gym.
Being in the presence of an NBA superstar and photographing the game was a once-in-a lifetime experience.
Watching Payton, it was clear that he wanted his players to succeed as much as they wanted to succeed. You could feel the energy in the gym rise as soon as he stepped onto the floor.
Many Yakima locals showed up, filling the stands with their SuperSonics gear to see the legend. Faithful fans reached out hoping to get the chance of an autograph or a fist bump.
Yakima local Maribel Deloza told me a story of the time Payton came out after a basketball game, signed autographs and held her son in his arms. What an awesome opportunity this was for her to get to see him again.
