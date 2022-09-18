New Selah School District Superintendent Kevin McKay is no stranger to Selah. In fact, McKay is a 1983 Selah High School graduate and his father, Jack McKay, formerly served as superintendent, from 1977 to 1982.
“There are a lot of things that connect that are really special about that, about returning to a place where you received your education and developed a lot of your relationships,” McKay said.
McKay began his career in education as a social studies teacher at Sunnyside High School, where he taught for eight years. While there, he also coached basketball, baseball, football and softball.
“I had lots of involvement with students during my time as a teacher,” McKay said. “I thoroughly enjoyed being a high school teacher.”
He then served as an administrative intern at Sunnyside High School for a year before taking on various principal and assistant principal positions in the Ilwaco and Zillah school districts. He took his career a step further by serving as Zillah’s superintendent from 2004 to 2016, then moved into the position of Sunnyside’s superintendent from 2016 to the end of 2021.
When former Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund left for a job at Educational Service District 105 earlier this year, the Selah school board chose McKay as his successor.
“Shane and I have had both a professional and personal relationship over the years and I thought that it may be a good fit for me to apply for the opening here,” McKay said. “I plan on continuing this to be the last stop in my career.”
Since taking the helm of the Selah School District in July, McKay has outlined his goals for the district.
“Sometimes superintendents come into jobs and there’s a lot of change that needs to happen,” McKay said. “Coming to Selah, there are not a lot of things that need attention like that. And so my job here is to really continue to build upon the foundation that’s been put in place.”
When guiding the district, McKay plans to employ what he calls “adaptive leadership.”
“I’ve got to adapt to a lot of situations and potentially use different leadership styles depending on the situation,” he said.
He also plans to keep students as the central focus.
“I’m always looking through the lens of what is in the best interest of our students that we serve,” he said. “What is the best interest of parents and community? So, I’ve got to have that leadership style, as well.”
As he begins his first year as superintendent in Selah, McKay is optimistic about the district’s prospects.
“My hope is to make sure that we have a really good school year and make sure it’s a good one for the class of 2023 as well as all the other students that we have,” McKay said. “That’s what really excites me.”
