In recent years, Selah High School teacher Heather Gamache’s career has taken her in unexpected directions. Formerly a pharmacist, Gamache transitioned to teaching health science and is in the second year of her new profession. She also heads Selah High School’s chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals (originally founded as Health Occupations Students of America).
As a teacher, Gamache hopes to create a comfortable and challenging learning environment while instilling in her students an interest in health care. Meanwhile, outside of teaching, she can be found crafting, cooking, traveling and keeping up with her kids’ activities.
Question: How and why did you transition from being a pharmacist to teaching?
Answer: “As a pharmacist, when I started off, I always loved the education piece of my job. I would always be partnered with a student of some sort: a pharmacy student, an internship student, maybe even a doctorate candidate student or a residency student. So I’ve been teaching in some way since I started as a pharmacist and I just loved it. This job opened up and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, why not? Let’s do a complete change.’ I felt like it’d be awesome to get people into health care and open up the possibilities for all students with my knowledge and connections.”
Q: What do you hope students will take away from your classes?
A: “I hope they’ll just have fun. I hope it’ll be one of the bright spots of their day where they can be challenged but learn. We all learn differently. But to learn something, it has to have a bit of a challenge to it. You’re literally building new neuroreceptor pathways to get dug into your brain forever; it’s hard, it’s challenging.”
Q: Why is your infectious disease epidemiology class so important in today’s world?
A: “Overall, one of the most important systems that we have in our bodies is our immune system. I give students the option to also understand coronavirus. I try to connect, hopefully, what social media and other media sources portray in really maybe a negative way back to the fact that this is all us humans surviving every single new epidemiology crisis and pathogen that’s struck our systems. From the beginning of time, we’ve lived through so many pandemics. This is another one.”
Q: How do you create a comfortable learning environment for students?
A: “I think there are so many ways to do that. I first always try to start off with, ‘How do I feel comfortable? What does that look like in my mind?’ Definitely a safe environment. Safe in ways of physically safe but also in that it’s safe for you to ask questions and it’s not going to be embarrassing. Also, I’m huge on respect. I just try to be kind, and nice, and honest but also respectful because we’re all humans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.