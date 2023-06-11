Each June, many Selah High School students look forward to picking up a copy of the annual yearbook, which documents all the sports, clubs, activities and events of the school year. Compiling all the photos and information in the yearbook is no simple task, and Selah High School teacher David Alvarez is instrumental in the project’s completion.
Alvarez has taught an assortment of digital media classes for 12 years and began teaching the yearbook class in the 2016-17 school year. In all of his digital media classes, Alvarez works to teach students useful technology skills that they can use in the real world.
Q: What do you think are the benefits of students learning digital media skills?
A: I think we deal with it every single day. And it’s through our phone. It’s through the computer. It’s through the TV. I think everything we see is, through some format, in a digital program. And the students are learning to use digital programs like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Lightroom.
Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?
A: Just seeing students enjoying working with the programs and the cameras, the products that they make, and seeing the pride they show while showing it off to their family and friends. An example would be the yearbook. It’s really awesome to see that at the end of the year. It’s a tangible product that we can say, ‘Wow, we made this together, guys.’
Q: What is your teaching philosophy?
A: I just want to prepare students with the necessary tools to adapt with the evolving circumstances of our technology. I want to equip students with the necessary skills for the 21st century, the tools that you need to just complete your work, to understand how photography works, how a computer works, and Adobe programs.
Q: What is the most challenging part of creating the yearbook?
A: “We go to all these school events and we try to take all the photos and we try to capture the celebrations or those touchdowns or those baskets in basketball. But sometimes we get so caught up in the moment. We’re enjoying the event, we’re watching it, and then we miss taking photos of it. I think what happens is we get so into the moment that we’re forgetting, ‘Oh, I’m a photographer! I’m supposed to be taking photos, too!’ So that’s what I think is the challenge: We’re enjoying being at the games, but we get caught up and we forget that we’re trying to capture a moment here.
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
