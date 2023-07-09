Heather Kessler has been a friend and mentor to many during her nine years as a librarian at Eisenhower High School.
She graduated from the University of Washington and, during her senior year, figured out she wanted to teach while well into her comparative literature degree. She enrolled in Seattle University's one-year teaching credential program and received her master's degree in teaching.
Her teaching career began as a third grade instructor in California. Kessler then taught at Barge-Lincoln Elementary for seven years and at Gilbert Elementary for 12 years, four of which included serving as a librarian there.
Q: What do you think is it that attracts students to the library and librarians as a safe space in the school?
A: “I think the nice thing about being in a library is kids know they can come here with any question. I definitely do not have all the answers, but I usually know where to find them ... whether it’s a scholarship essay, or a job application, or taxes. I mean, it’s fun to get tax questions and reach out to people I know who are accountants and say, ‘I’m helping this kid’ and ‘How can we figure this out?'"
Q: What do you think is special about Yakima?
A: “We’re driven by the agricultural industry … and I think it’s a way for us to come together, celebrate different cultures, but also have a shared goal of improving our community. Also, it’s really fun watching the art scene come together with Tieton and the Larson Gallery. There have been community events, like the Taco Fest, and I just think there are a lot of people really working together to make our community better and more cohesive.”
Q: Has being a teacher informed how you parented your children or vice versa?
A: “Both. I remember being in my teacher preparation school … and thinking if I never even get a teaching job, I’m going to be a better parent. Vice-versa, my oldest son was a sophomore when I started this job, so I had been around high school kids more which made me feel comfortable about coming to high school. Being around them and seeing the challenge of adolescence, and friendships, and navigating life made me probably more patient with my students while still having high expectations and giving them a nudge every now and then.”
Q: This year you won the Crystal Apple Award along with Lori Benoit, Noemi Moreno, Sonia Perez, and Erika Vestad, and Doug Kaplicky. What was that experience like?
A: “I was really honored. It feels a little bit funny to be singled out because I work with amazing people and I see the hard work everybody is doing every day. I have actually been nominated before and didn’t win, but actually that nomination meant a lot because it was from a parent and the entire nomination was in Spanish. And that student is now in medical school.”
• Anabelle Kollman is a 2023 graduate of Eisenhower High School.
