Leadership shines in many settings. For Selah High School’s student body president Rylee Kotzin, it all started on the dance floor.
“I’m a dancer, and that’s basically half my life,” she said. “I dance all the time. I plan on going to WSU and joining the dance team, so my focus right now is really on dance.”
The high school senior says she’s always been involved in leadership positions. It all started in seventh grade, when Kotzin ran to be the Associated Student Body representative for her advisory class.
Her love for student government sprung from there. Kotzin became the student body president of Selah Middle School in her eighth grade year, and is serving once again in the presidential position at the high school.
“When I was in eighth grade, I just got on stage and wrote a speech, and from there, our classmates voted,” she said. “Since then, I’ve just always been interested in it.”
Aside from leading the entire ASB club through the devastating and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic, Kotzin enjoys skiing at White Pass in her free time. She also loves hanging out with her friends and family. And, of course, dancing.
She’s involved with a competition team, FootLites Dance Explosion. Kotzin is trained in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, pom and tumbling. She has also been part of the Selah High School drill team for four years and serves as the captain for that group, which took the state 2A pom championships in 2019-20.
“The competition world has made me a much stronger dancer over the years and has taught me so many valuable lessons,” she said.