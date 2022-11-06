If you ask me, the best part about competing in national knowledge competitions is answering this question: “Where are you from?”
There are two reasons why. The first is that answering questions about myself is fun. The second is because you wouldn’t expect five girls from a tiny town called Selah to win.
The Selah High School LifeSmarts/FCCLA knowledge bowl team is heading to the Nov. 11-13 National Fall Conference in Columbus, Ohio. We’re looking forward to the upcoming competition season — and this time visiting somewhere chilly.
Let’s recap the Selah High School LifeSmarts/FCCLA Knowledge Bowl team’s journey so far:
We all signed up to join a consumer education club called LifeSmarts to fulfill a new extracurricular requirement at our school at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, became state champions by default, and in April found ourselves competing at nationals in Arlington, Va. We took home fourth place (NOT by default, thank you very much) and began to prepare for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) that was held this past summer in San Diego.
A total of 7,000 FCCLA delegates were in attendance in San Diego — several times larger than the event in April — all dressed in the same bright red blazers. And, admittedly, the stakes for the knowledge bowl portion were a little bit higher this time around.
This competition at the June 29-July 3 San Diego conference featured the top 16 teams in the country, all having competed to earn spots there. We had no idea what to expect. Plus, there was the fact that the final match would be televised nationally.
While our first few days were filled with sun-kissed California beach memories as well as studying for the upcoming competition, our one and only day of competition was complete and utter chaos. I can remember being unbelievably nervous, knowing that how we performed that single day was our only shot. There would be no chance to brush up on the specifics of computer software or food-borne illnesses just before bed. Matches would happen back-to-back, eliminating any possible room to breathe.
I remember being incredibly nervous in the convention center that morning. My heart was beating fast and my stomach was in knots. We sat down around a rectangular white table, heads leaned-in close for some last-minute strategizing. The question master read the rules we’d all heard dozens of times before. I gripped the trigger for my buzzer, hands sweaty and shaky.
We dominated the competition in our opening matches and, when the top eight teams were announced for the final bracket, we were ranked No. 1.
I just remember being proud — proud of my teammates, proud of how much we’d learned, proud of how far we’d traveled. We may have been surprised to qualify for going to San Diego, but we were determined to succeed on purpose.
After winning our first match in that bracket, we next faced the team from Clarke, S.D. We all recognized them as the team that had been giving us anxious looks in the hallway earlier.
I’m not going to lie; it was a little bit funny. None of us really had much experience at all, but people were scared of us. Teams would whisper “That’s Selah” as we walked by in the halls. We were known. And feared.
But Clarke was good. Really, really good. The best we’d faced so far.
It was a close match. We fought tooth and nail, shaking and sweating. The Selah girls weren’t going down without a fight.
When we lost, it felt a little bit like our loss in Virginia. Like we’d come so close, accomplished so much, only to fall just short of the grand prize.
Defeat is crushing, sometimes, but it’s a little easier to bear when four of your best friends are there to shoulder it with you.
Except — surprise! — we weren’t done. After losing, we were immediately shuffled back into our seats to compete for third place. And, unexpectedly, some familiar faces sat in the chairs opposite us.
It was the team from Bartlett, Texas, a group we’d beaten back east at the LifeSmarts Nationals three months before.
We were friendly with Bartlett, but that group looked nervous. Our determination quickly set in, and we began this next competition with a newfound sense of purpose. It was neck-and-neck for most of that match.
You might think it’s a little weird that our entire team remembers the final question of the match: “You apply for four credit cards in one month. How will this affect your credit score?” But as soon as Natalie Keller gave her answer — “It will negatively affect your credit score” — the moment became something none of us would ever forget.
Because when the final scores were announced, the entire meeting hall’s breath held … we had won. By five points, we were third place at nationals.
Later that afternoon, we received our official plaque, along with $20,000 scholarships for each Selah member to a family and consumer sciences college at Sullivan University in Kentucky.
Let me tell you: It felt like pure magic. After 24 hours on a roller-coaster of emotion, winning felt so, so good.
So, once again: The best part of being in a knowledge competition is telling people I’m from Selah — because I no longer have to explain exactly where Selah is on the map of Washington. People know our name now. We aren’t just five girls from that little town anymore.
And, despite everything, I think just one thing has changed since the first time we flew on a plane together last April and surprised everybody.
We are legitimate competitors and aren’t winning by default anymore.
• Indiana Hilmes is a junior at Selah High School.
