This summer, I found the perfect place to visit for anyone who enjoyed "The Hunger Games." My friend and La Salle classmate Talina White invited me on a trip to Las Vegas in August. While we walked around, we saw an advertisement for Hunger Games: The Exhibition and decided to try it out.
Talina had watched the movies, and I love the books. Both of us loved the exhibition and I can confidently say any fan of "The Hunger Games" would, too.
The exhibition of items from the movie series used to travel around the world, but has been in Vegas since 2019 and is now there at the MGM Grand on an ongoing basis.
I enjoyed the format of the tour. It allows visitors to walk through at their own pace. Other visitors walked through it at the same time, but it still felt private because they always viewed a different part of the exhibition than we did. Depending on how much time you look at everything, the experience is meant to take 25-30 minutes, but I found it could take longer to fully explore everything.
When I first walked through the door at the start of the tour, I found myself in a room decorated like a forest. A display in the corner contained the costumes for Katniss Everdeen that were worn in the films by Jennifer Lawrence and the costumes of Gale Hawthorne that were worn by Liam Hemsworth.
After that, I walked onto the tribute train headed to the capitol. I saw more costumes on display from the movies, and people told us about the train as well as some fun facts about the actors. The props and costumes on the train all came from the set in the movies.
Next we played a trivia game based on the events of the series. We had fun trying to figure out the answer before the timer ran out.
The next event was a photo opportunity. We entered a replica of President Snow’s office. While inside, we took pictures sitting at the desk. All of it felt interesting and exciting, especially when we first entered a new area.
The final room is the main attraction. The walls are lined with costumes and several interactive stations. The costumes on display come from characters throughout the series. My favorite costume was Katiniss’ dress from the first tribute parade from the original movie. Some of the stations include a video about how actors practiced for fight scenes and a place to design a propaganda clip. Visitors can experience a gamemaker’s table and a screen with information about all the districts of Panem.
After looking at everything, we had the opportunity to learn how to shoot with a bow and arrow. People acting as rebels from District 13 trained us. Once we had a little practice, we aimed at targets. The wall is a giant touch screen with moving targets we had to hit for points. At the end, our scores were calculated we were told that we passed. The archery was probably my favorite part of the experience. I enjoyed trying a new skill and seeing my accuracy improve.
At the very end, we posed for pictures and bought souvenirs in the gift shop. A photographer took pictures of us with the bows from the archery station. The only downside is you have to pay to keep the picture. The gift shop is filled with T-shirts as well as other souvenirs related to the franchise.
We both left feeling excited about our day. After that, I can say that this is the perfect experience for anyone who enjoyed "The Hunger Games," and I highly recommend it.
Hunger Games: The Exhibition is open most days at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $19.95 for children under 12, $29.95 for adults, and free for children 3 and younger. These are the online prices, so be sure to book online as it costs more to buy tickets onsite.
• Annika Richardson is a senior at La Salle High School.
