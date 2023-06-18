People usually think of teachers and administrators when listing staff members who make a difference in the schools throughout our Valley. But also important are those who serve behind the scenes in feeding students at school.
In the Toppenish School District, Nora Flores and Jeannie Ferguson are among the people who make a tremendous impact in providing students with healthy meals that help them perform well in their academics.
Both women started working with the district in 1996. Flores has been the school district's food services director for the past seven years. Ferguson is also in her seventh year as the administrative secretary and food services assistant for Flores. Having once worked in the kitchen, Flores will permanently hang up her school apron soon when she retires Aug. 31.
The work of the food services staff really adds up. For example, during March, the staff at Toppenish served 23,413 breakfasts, 47,000 lunches and more than 8,000 snacks.
“The lunches have to include milk, a grain, a meat or meat alternative, a fruit, a vegetable, a sodium requirement, a sugar requirement and a fat requirement," Flores said. "So, we have to take all of this into consideration. Not everyone likes everything and so we can't please everyone, but we do try.”
Flores and Ferguson make sure the menu is filled with dishes that honor staff and student traditions, such as the famous turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes before Thanksgiving break or the tornado tortilla chips and cheese for Cinco de Mayo. These are just a few of the popular cafeteria items that students will leave class early for in order to avoid the lunch crowd.
Flores, Ferguson and the rest of their staff will continue to provide meals for Toppenish youths this summer. The Toppenish School District is offering free meals from June 26 to July 27 to children within the school district who are 18 and younger. Sites offering free meals are Garfield Elementary, Valley View Elementary, Kirkwood Elementary, Toppenish High School, and Safe Haven Community Center.
• Sebastian Lopez was a 2022-23 junior at Toppenish High School.
