Every day, Selah High School senior Cyndi Montes begins her day at 4 a.m. when she wakes up to feed and change her 1-year-old son, Emiliano. Then she heads to school, where she works toward her goal of graduating on time. At the end of the day, she goes home to cook, clean and spend time with her baby.
“I have a lot more to worry about now,” Montes said. “It’s really been hard. It’s been extremely hard to come to school and have him in my mind all the time.”
Although she has had to balance the responsibilities of being a student and a young mom, Montes will graduate from high school this month, the first in her family to do so.
“My son has just been my reason to push through everything lately,” Montes said.
Prior to becoming a mom, Montes was a typical high school student.
“Before I became a mom, I loved school,” Montes said. “I feel like I had much more freedom.”
In the middle of her junior year of high school, at age 17, Montes began experiencing severe back pain. A doctor’s visit revealed that she was seven months pregnant.
“I was shocked. I kind of thought that I had disappointed everyone around me,” Montes said. “I think it was just a lot that I had to bottle up by myself without having to tell anyone. I think those were my lowest days.”
After giving birth to her son in April 2022, Montes’ perspective on her situation began to change.
“When I saw him, it brightened up,” she said. “At first, I feel like when he was in my stomach, I couldn’t feel as attached. But once I had him, I thought, ‘I need to do everything for him. He’s my first priority.’”
However, Montes initially had a difficult time adjusting to being both a student and a mom. She tried doing online school for the last few months of her junior year, but didn’t complete much work.
“When I found out I was pregnant, that’s when I kind of slacked off with school,” she said. “I think I had too much in my head to actually be able to focus in school since I didn’t have anyone to talk to.”
Although weary about the judgment she might face from her peers, Montes decided to come back to school in person at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in hopes of receiving her high school diploma.
“I know that that’s how I’m going to be able to better my family,” she said. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to graduate.”
This year, Montes has focused on her academics by attending school in-person full time and by taking several online classes to make up for credits she was missing. All the while, she says it has been a struggle to get to school on time and to find a babysitter for Emiliano.
But she said that support from many people has helped her reach the finish line in her high school career.
“My mom was my No. 1 supporter, even though I know I did hit her with the news because she didn’t expect me to be pregnant at 17,” Montes said.
In addition to other family members and her boyfriend, Montes said a handful of Selah High School staff members have also been instrumental in her success.
“I had people here pushing me to actually graduate and do it for my son,” she said. “People encouraging me was what made me graduate.”
As Montes prepares to walk the graduation stage in a few days, she has goals for her future. She plans to spend the next year working to save money for college. After that, she wants to attend school locally, with the intention of becoming a registered nurse.
Montes said her experiences as a young mom have changed her outlook on life and taught her the value of perseverance.
“I think everyone’s going to face challenges at some point, but I think that a lot of people need to get the courage to actually pull through,” she said. “And, yes, there are going to be people out there who are just not going to help you, but I think you just have to be the bigger person and actually know that you can do it.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
