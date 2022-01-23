This year Highland High School has five exchange students from all over the world. What do they think of Highland and about living in America? Let’s meet them and find out.
Alev Ucar is from Hamelin, which is in the lower part of Saxony, Germany. Lucia Martinez lives in Bilbao, Spain. Franca Wasilewski is from Hamburg, Germany. Frida Moeller is from Randers, Denmark. And Meriem Bami is from the little city of Treviso near Venice, Italy.
Recalling their first impressions of America Moeller, Wasilewski, and Martinez all agreed that many things in America are bigger, such as food, buildings, and cars.
“It’s huge,” Moeller said. “People here are kinder, as well.”
“The meals are so huge. I’m surprised by that a lot,” Ucar said.
Thinking about what they want to get out of this school year, all five girls say they want to experience something new and make lots of friends. They also hope to improve their English.
“I want to experience things that I can’t do in Italy.” Bami said. “I came here to learn more English, of course, and I want to get out of my comfort zone.”
As far as what they like about Highland High School and the town of Cowiche, they agree with what most HHS students also find appealing.
“It’s a small school, so you see the same people often,” Bami said. “My other school is a little bigger, so I like seeing people more and talking to them. Everything is new and different here.”
Moeller says she’s enjoying the area’s scenery, including the ridges and apple orchards. Martinez enjoys “the great food” at the Cowiche Brewery with her host family on most Friday nights.
As far as activities go, these girls are very athletic. Martinez and Moeller played on the school’s soccer team last fall, helping the Scotties place third at state.
“I love the soccer field,” Moeller said. “It was so much fun playing on it.”
Moeller and Bami also played on Highland’s volleyball team and got to go to a tournament. In addition, Ucar was part of Highland’s marching band.
