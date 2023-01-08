This school year marks the first time that students at East Valley High School can participate in interscholastic esports competition.
High school esports involves video gaming activities that are conducted online between teams from different schools. For the 2022-23 school year, EVHS has both varsity and junior varsity teams and is part of the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association. Players who do well enough can potentially go on to bigger competitions and even win college scholarships.
History of esports
The history of competitive gaming goes back several decades. Its origins are typically traced to 1958 with the game Tennis for Two. In 1981, to help legitimize competitive gaming, Iowan Walter Day founded a database called Twin Galaxies to keep track of official scores. Into the 1990s, numerous tournaments were held to crown the best players in a myriad of games, including the first Nintendo World Championship in 1990.
Throughout this period, people started using computers to play games such as Doom, Quake and StarCraft in group sessions with friends, somewhat as a professional team would. With networks becoming more common, multiplayer gaming and professional esports leagues started to form all around the world. Prizes for winning teams eventually broke the million-dollar mark.
Today, competitive gaming — now referred to as esports — is played in high schools and colleges, and even by people professionally as their full-time jobs. Winning professional tournaments provides gamers fame and huge cash prizes, and as mentioned, sometimes even scholarships to play on their esports teams.
Powering up play at EVHS
Two years ago, EVHS STEM teacher Anthony Barba was asked by school administration to look into the possibility of developing an esports program for the school.
"I didn’t know what it was at the time," he said. "So, I researched what it was, and I couldn’t believe what it was as I went. It wasn’t just playing video games. It’s kids learning how to ... stream, and do graphic design, business and marketing."
Barba feels the program has turned out to be way better than he expected.
“I think it’s definitely one of the better after-school programs," he said. "A lot more kids are interested in it. The industry has a lot of skills kids can learn."
Esports gameplay
Unlike most typical sports, East Valley's esports program runs throughout the fall winter, and spring, focusing on two games each season. During the fall, EVHS competed in the games Super Smash Bros. as well as Rocket League. The EVHS varsity team for Smash Bros. consisted of a pair of two-person teams, while four other students competed as junior varsity players in the Rocket League competitions.
Super Smash Bros. is an all-out fighting game that includes many characters from hit video games such as Doom, Super Mario, Pokémon and the Legend of Zelda. It has many techniques and skills involved, with every character having a specific move that can lead to a win. The stages have many different environments, some having better advantages than others.
Rocket League, created by Psyonix, is a car game that involves a soccer-related twist. The object of the game is to score as many goals as possible before time runs out. Players use their cars to move a ball across the field and to defend their goal from the opposing team. The game play is quick paced, requiring a lot of skill to master.
For the current winter season, EVHS students can participate individually in the Mario Kart 8 racing game or as part of a three-person team in the APEX Legends hero shooter game.
EVHS players compete against numerous schools in their game throughout each season. For each after-school competition, the Red Devils esports team gathers at the school's computer lab to play on designated computers and on Nintendo Switch game consoles.
Because of the online format, students never see their competitors' faces. In fact, players may never even know their competitors' real names. Esports players just use their in-game username that they choose.
Opposing players may also be competing from their school’s computer lab. Or, there could be a mix of some competitors playing from their school and some playing from their own home. Players can compete from virtually anywhere that has a good internet connection.
Every week, EVHS goes against a different school to play the two video games, allowing the varsity and junior varsity groups to get their matches in. Depending on available facilities and interest, some schools might compete in even more games.
Additionally, the competitions are all livestreamed on YouTube for fans who may want to watch play as it occurs and to root for their school's team. Part of the livestreaming includes having a student who has been designated as a shoutcaster for each event. A shoutcaster is like a color commentator who announces what is happening in the game, such as when one player gets knocked out or when a team wins.
Future of esports
"If someone wants a career in esports, at least we have a school that offers coding, a school that offers skills on streaming," said Barba.
"I think this whole thing is going to grow. Not just for after-school, but during school, with game design classes and stuff like that.”
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School and is a member of the EVHS esports program.
