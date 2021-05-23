Eisenhower High School senior Jacob “Robert” Ortiz was featured in the April 19 issue of “The New York Times Upfront,” a national magazine targeted at grades 9-12.
“It’s crazy to think that somebody from Yakima, me, could be featured on such a national article,” Ortiz said.
Reporter Patricia Smith reached out to Eisenhower teacher Duff DeWitt in February 2020, and DeWitt put her in touch with Ortiz.
“I was excited,” Ortiz said. “But honestly I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.”
Smith spoke with Ortiz on the phone about his experiences as a young Latino. After the interview, Smith told Ortiz that she would keep in touch. However, weeks after the interview, the U.S. was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The story “kept being delayed and I thought the article was dropped,” Ortiz said. With everything else happening, he didn’t think much about the article until March, when he learned the “The Changing Face of America” would soon be published.
Ortiz said some of his views changed since early 2020. He recalls being asked if he had personally experienced racism, to which he gave a vague reply. Now he’d answer differently.
“I’ve lived a very privileged life compared to others who look like me,” he said. “But I have instances I could have mentioned but didn’t,” he said.
He said the turmoil of 2020 affected his views on some issues.
“I feel more strongly about things regarding immigration and the political climate on the U.S.-Mexico border,” he said. “Definitely, my answers would be different today compared to last year, which I think is a good thing. I have grown and am more informed on the topic now.”