Robert Ortiz is a well-known student in the halls of Eisenhower High School. Every morning, his voice is heard over the intercom, wishing the students a wonderful day and giving the announcements for the day and week. That’s just one part of the junior’s work as the high school’s 2019-20 ASB president.
“My favorite part of being president is serving people, especially when it’s your community,” he says. “It feels very rewarding.”
As president, his main roles are communication with school’s administration, and planning and being involved with events, including many assemblies.
“I really like pep assemblies,” he points out. “Planning and being part of the assemblies are super fun. It’s a really great feeling seeing the entire school chanting, cheering, and getting hyped.”
Along with these responsibilities, he says his most important job of all is to help make Eisenhower a better place.
In addition to being Eisenhower’s ASB president, Ortiz is also one of the 12 students who are candidates for this year’s Mr. Ike pageant, which is part of the Memorial Foundation’s YouthWorks pageants that raise awareness and funds for the Children’s Miracle Network programs of Virginia Mason Memorial hospital benefiting Children’s Village.
“I like that we’re raising money for a wonderful cause,” says Eisenhower’s school president. “Mr. Ike really gets me out of my comfort zone. When we were singing for tips at Zesta Cucina, I was singing in front of an entire restaurant. And I’m not a good singer.”
When the spring sports season starts, Ortiz can be found as part of the school’s tennis team.
“It’s a really fun way to stay fit. Whether I’m just casually hitting with some friends or playing a full league match, I always enjoy the sport.”
Ortiz would also hopes to start a boys volleyball club.
“I’m not very good at volleyball, but it’s a lot of fun to play,” he says and laughs.
Although the junior is unsure on whether he will run for president again, Ortiz does know that his plans include going to a university to study computer science after graduation. He encourages other people to get involved in leadership and their school.