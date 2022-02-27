Eisenhower High School will be offering audiences some fun-filled comedy with its March production of the satirical musical “Urinetown.”
This play’s story is about a city short on water where Caldwell B. Cladwell (senior Jakob Kennicutt) has implemented new laws that tax public restroom usage. Anyone found breaking these laws is sent to the phantom “Urinetown” by Officer Lockstock (senior Donta Jackson). A young citizen named Bobby Strong (senior Kieran Boler) who works at one of these public amenities falls in love with Hope (junior Katie Suhm), and becomes inspired to follow his heart to free the people of his town.
Despite the seemingly taboo subject matter, the play has a variety of jokes for all ages. There are your typical slapstick moments, as well as parody, satire, dad jokes and everything in between.
Carissa Quesnell, a sophomore, plays Soupy Sue. She has been performing with Eisenhower since 2016 and has grown up in its drama program.
She said the cast is obviously gelling.
“We are all so much closer than other casts in past performances, which is very helpful in this process,” she said.
Boler, Ike’s Drama Club president, started performing in the school’s productions in 2018. He’s noticed a sense of energy surrounding the first musical Ike students have been able to stage since COVID-19 restrictions took effect.
The musical, directed by school drama teacher Stephen Clark, will be staged at Eisenhower’s auditorium March 17-19 and March 24-26. There will also be 2 p.m. matinees March 19 and 26. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for non-Yakima School District students, and free for Yakima School District students.
