Many mornings you’ll find Brady Locke standing outside East Valley High School greeting other students with a high five as they start their day. The senior’s outgoing spirit and desire to make an impact in his community seem to make him a perfect fit for the role of the school’s ASB president.
Locke takes his Associated Student Body tasks seriously and makes sure the school has fun, interesting and supportive things planned for the year.
Explaining why he wanted to join ASB, Locke said: “I knew it would be an opportunity to positively impact our school community and culture. My main goal is to make East Valley High School a positive and upbeat environment that everyone wants to be a part of.”
Locke is also running for Mr. East Valley, helping raise money along with the other contestants to benefit Children’s Village.
“(My main strategy is) going directly to individual businesses and community members and asking if they would be willing to make a donation. It has worked pretty well so far.”
The school president and the rest of EVHS ASB are hard at work all year. One highlight Locke has been involved with during February has been “kindness cards.”
“They are cards that say, ‘Happy Kindness Month!’ and ‘More Kindness, Less Judgment,’” he explained.
During that activity, each student’s name was handwritten on a card. At the start of February, each card was taped to school walls and students engaged in trying to find the card with their name on it.
Brady strives to be like his father, Brian Locke, who teaches P.E at Moxee Elementary School.
“He is the hardest worker I know,” said the ASB leader. “And I strive to be just as good of a man as he is.”
Brady Locke seems to be on the right track to reaching this goal. He is someone whose bright personality is helping bring many fun and exciting ASB projects to students for the rest of the school year.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.