The Earth Day Fair at Yakima’s Kissel Park on April 22 brought together local businesses, community members, and sustainable practices for the public.
Mick Nelson Janke, who has been the head organizer for the fair for the past two years, said her main focus for the event was to help educate people through a festive format and to address the progress Yakima is making in sustainable practices.
Among the 35 booths was one staffed by a trio of volunteers — Brenna Suhm, Mary Hewitt and Pam Bates — who help run a project on Facebook called BuyNothingYakima. This is an online community that encourages people to upload their requests for items and to help meet the needs for items that are requested by others. Anyone can make a request on the organization’s Facebook page.
“We discourage charging, and we discourage trade,” said Bates. “It’s a gifting economy in the works.”
“I posted my half-used candles on Facebook, thinking no one would find use for them,” added Hewitt. “However, a crafter commented, saying she’d take them all. And, guess what, she took all the wax out and used it for her art.”
Elsewhere at the Earth Day Fair, I approached the table for High Desert Composting. I figured I would be taught some rich science lesson there and that I would walk away with no recollection of it. However, it turned out to be quite the touching experience.
High Desert Composting’s operator, Mo Aristegui, explained that her business provides clients buckets that they fill with food waste. The filled buckets of compost are then sent to Yakima Beach Permaculture Collective, which uses the nutrient-rich compost to grow food at Maria Jett’s farm in Yakima. The harvested food is stored for the winter, when Jett uses it to make home-cooked meals that are hand delivered to the Young Adult Extreme Weather Shelter that is operated by Rod’s House.
Each booth at Yakima’s 2023 Earth Day Fair had something worth sharing, and showed the remarkable progress some people are doing in promoting sustainability.
• Ava Schoonover is a sophomore at West Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.