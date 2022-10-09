Disney fans everywhere were recently excited for the long weekend of Sept. 9-11. Why were they excited? The D23 Expo.
The D23 Expo is a biannual event hosted by D23, The Official Disney Fan Club. At the D23 Expo, announcements are made about upcoming plans for movies, TV shows, and the parks, fans their first looks at teaser trailers and sneak peaks, and information is shared through numerous panels.
Here’s a quick overview of my favorite upcoming movies and TV shows that were announced or mentioned at this year's D23 Expo.
• In true Disney fashion, something Mickey Mouse-related had to happen, and that was the announcement of “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse," an original documentary streaming on Disney+ starting Nov. 8.
• One of my personal favorite films announced was Disney Animation's “Wish,” which will be coming to theaters in the fall of 2023. “Wish” is about how the wishing star that so many Disney characters wish upon came to be. Along with the announcement, Disney released a stunning piece of concept art, showing the main character, Asha, and the newest animal sidekick, a goat named Valentino.
• One of Disney’s biggest franchises is getting a new installment. That's right, we're getting a fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will come out June 20. Harrison Ford was there at D23 to help announce the movie.
• Another sequel that was also announced. “Disenchanted” is a sequel to the 2007 film “Enchanted.” The "Disenchanted" film, which comes out Nov. 24, is set 15 years after the original movie.
• On the Marvel side of things, “The Marvels” is coming out July 28. “The Marvels” is about both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. “The Marvels” was first announced at the end of the final episode of the recent "Ms. Marvel" TV series.
• Disney is known for the classic rides in its parks. One of these classic rides is the Haunted Mansion, which is going to be the basis of a new movie coming out in 2023. At D23, Justin Simien, the director of the upcoming film, showed the D23 crowd a sneak peak of the movie. Jamie Lee Curtis will play Madame Leota in the film. She was also at the D23 Expo to talk about “Haunted Mansion.”
• My favorite part of D23 was the Disney Branded Television showcase because Rick Riordan, the author of the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, showed a teaser trailer of the TV adaptation. The stars of the series, Walker Scobell (as Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), were also on hand to show the teaser trailer.
• Maisy Kollman is a freshman at Eisenhower High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.