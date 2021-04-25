As the Associated Student Body executive president at Davis High School, Carmen Fernandez has faced a unique set of challenges during a year of virtual learning. She and the Davis ASB program have worked hard to meet the needs of the student body, lifting school spirits with drive-through holiday festivals, virtual events and more.
Fernandez also works with the Inspiring Motivational Initiative, a segment included in the school’s weekly announcement videos. Spreading encouragement and helpful tips, the Initiative is just one of the innovative ways the Davis community is making the best of this school year.
ASB president is not Fernandez’s only leadership role at Davis. In addition to mentoring underclassmen as a Link Crew leader, she organizes fundraisers as National Honor Society president.
She was inspired to join leadership as an underclassman, seeing how much ASB is a core component of school spirit. When selected as an ASB officer during her junior year, she embraced the role, helping host assemblies and plan events.
ASB became like a second family. As president, Fernandez looked forward to making students feel welcome, planning fun events and creating connections within the student body. While it was disappointing not to do this in person, she says the ASB team is “making do with what they have,” and has worked hard to engage the student body virtually.
Outside of leadership, Fernandez stays busy with track, cross country, and rigorous international baccalaureate classes. On top of it all, she has turned a passion for baking into creating her Carmen’s Cake Pop business. She started selling cake pops during her sophomore year, and uses the funds to benefit the Mr. Davis Pageant.
Fernandez is still waiting to decide where to attend in the fall. However, she looks forward to becoming an anesthesiologist or neurologist.
Her advice to younger students? “If it doesn’t matter in five years, don’t spend five minutes worrying about it.”