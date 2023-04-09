I had a vague association of the name Amanda Knox with true crime. Perhaps I had briefly learned of her story during a true crime podcast phase a couple of years back, but I didn’t realize the extent of her notoriety until I began to prepare for interviewing her on March 15.
I talked with my parents and teachers, who all seemed impressed I was going to be interviewing Knox — unlike my peers, who had never heard of her. I was 2 years old when Knox was arrested, so I did not experience the media frenzy firsthand.
To catch up, I watched several documentaries on YouTube. They filled me in on background information. But, more important, they helped me see how the media has shaped her image. The comment sections were filled with people analyzing every part of her. Some defended her innocence, but an equal number condemned her, using phrases like “creepiest,” “emotionless eyes,” “killer’s glare” and “psychopath.”
When Knox walked into the small room at The Capitol Theatre for our interview, I immediately saw she was different from the person I had been expecting. She did not seem unhappy or particularly serious. Rather, she looked like she was ready for a chat with friends.
She wore a pastel outfit she described as “grandma chic” and was drinking a decaf Americano with a splash of cream (yes, I asked). I could hear her young daughter fussing in another room.
This was a woman who was profoundly normal. It was counterintuitive to ask about something weighty, so I began with one of the more optimistic questions I had prepared:
“What dreams for your life did the 20-year-old you have that came true?”
“Having a family,” Knox answered without skipping a beat. “The idea of having my own kids was always really important to me, which was why it was really devastating at 22 years old to be given a 26-year prison sentence. Because, do the math. I wasn’t going to be having a family.”
Being found innocent in time to have a family isn’t something she takes lightly. Many of her wrongfully convicted friends were in prison for decades and lost the chance to have the kids they had dreamed of.
“It’s one of the things that doesn’t get talked about with wrongful convictions, but it’s one of the things that wrongfully convicted people are most haunted by: That what-if that they could have been parents,” she said.
The thing I had been wondering from my research was why she maintains a public presence at all. Knox has produced and starred in TV shows, written a memoir, worked as a journalist, made multiple podcasts and continues to do sporadic interviews and public speaking events. She’s had enough criticism for a lifetime, so why would she open herself up to more?
Knox feels putting herself out there was necessary.
“Simply, I realized I didn’t have a choice,” she said. “When I first came home from prison, the only thing I wanted to do was just go back to the life I had before. Be an anonymous student who goes about my own private business and isn’t accused of crimes anymore. But that world did not exist for me anymore.”
The press was a constant presence in Knox’s life, camping out in front of her mother’s house and following her as she ran errands or walked around her school. This went on for years until Knox said she was forced to choose between letting others narrate and define her experience or taking a shot at telling her own story.
“I came home and saw a world that was way more judgmental than I had realized before I had gone through my experience,” Knox said. “Even something small like whether or not someone has cellulite on the latest People magazine, just everything became more pronounced for me — the amount of judgment that was being casually consumed constantly.”
This prompted her to begin reporting on this issue, first under a pseudonym, then eventually her own name. She later moved into reporting on criminal justice reform.
“I’m seeing there’s a problem in the world,” she said. “We’re all being super judgmental. ... We should be having a more sophisticated conversation. And part of that is humanizing the person that we’ve been judging this entire time.”
That intense judgment is something Knox dealt with on an international scale, and she didn’t have anyone portraying her as human.
“They see you and you’re not a real person to them. You’re a symbol,” she said.
Eight years after her exoneration, Knox has had time to reflect, gain perspective and find some peace. She stopped trying to constantly fight the character the press made her out to be.
“Whatever shaming is happening toward you is actually not your fault,” she said. “It’s someone else who has a problem and they’re making it your problem.
“And how can I, in any situation, be my best self, regardless?”
That would be a lovely ending to this article, but it doesn’t encapsulate everything Knox told us. While she is a bright, optimistic person, she isn’t removed from her ordeal. She’s still someone who says she knows what suffering and grief feel like.
Her choice to find peace despite the suffering is what makes her story more powerful.
We ended the interview and Knox prepared to leave the room for her Town Hall presentation.
As if to punctuate everything she had discussed — her wish to be seen as a full human, her joy at having a family, and her hope for the future — I heard her open the door to her babbling little girl. And then Knox squealed “Hi, baby!” as we walked away.
• Anabelle Kollman is a senior at Eisenhower High School.
