As the leadup to the recent Oct. 8 homecoming dance at East Valley High School proved for many students, there are many creative ways people use to ask out their homecoming date. This may involve signs at a volleyball game, or presenting a poster and a basket of candy during the school breakfast.
Creative homecoming dance invitations have become a huge trend every year at many schools, and EVHS is no different.
It hasn’t always been this way, though. From what some teachers say, years ago it mostly just involved an in-person conversation. Or there could sometimes be a slighter amount of creativity, according to Gonzalo Garcia, a Spanish, biology and language arts teacher at EVHS.
“It was similar in a way," he said. "I saw signs, flowers, and balloons when I was in high school. But what was different was we didn't use jokes or puns.”
Today it is a fun thing to make posters to ask out your date.
EVHS student Grady Edler asked out his date, fellow sophomore Delaney Gibbons, with a sign that had a baseball on it and the question, “Can I steal you for homecoming?” Since he plays baseball, Edler said this poster conveyed a bit of who he is.
“She’s my friend,” said Edler, and he knew they would have a good time.
Also from the EVHS sophomore class, Austin Henle took a similar sports theme by asking out Paige Gardner by holding a sign saying he’d run across the country — with the "cross" and "country" lettered in similar colors — to go to homecoming with her.
“I really like her," said Henle. "She’s just a friend, and I really wanted to go to the dance with her, so I put tons of effort into the poster.”
Being creative with your dance invitation seems to be the new norm. Whether we’re asking our true love or just a friend, creating great and positive high school memories is what dances are all about. Dramatic invitations are becoming a new tradition that may last for many years to come.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
