Crumbl Cookies on Yakima's Nob Hill Boulevard is a bakery with a rotating menu that includes a variety of specialty flavors that are baked fresh daily. Every week, customers have new flavors to look forward to.
The offerings vary from the traditional, such as snickerdoodle and peanut butter, to unique flavors such as caramel popcorn and the chocolate chewy-centered "molten lava." Crumbl also often incorporates candy and other cookies in its cookies, such as Butterfinger and Oreo. The popular and classic milk chocolate chip and pink sugar are also generally offered weekly, as well.
Some cookies are sold fresh from the oven, while others are served chilled. Milk is also available for a perfect pairing.
According to Yakima Crumbl Cookies manager Linda Jared, the most popular cookie variety is churro. Her personal favorite is blueberry muffin.
Cookies at the business can be purchased individually or in boxes of four, six or 12. Special orders are available for larger quantities. In fact, the Yakima location has received orders of as many as 500 cookies.
Walking into Crumbl Cookies, you are warmly welcomed by friendly and enthusiastic employees who go out of their way to give visitors a fun experience. Customers also get a full view of the entire operation. The open kitchen experience offers you the chance to actually see cookies being made from scratch, baked and boxed for sale.
Jared says first-time customers react by being “really excited and taken back by the smell when they walk in the door, the sweetness, and kind of impressed by how big we are. They just don’t expect that.”
Crumbl Cookies was established nationally in 2017 and gained a huge following starting on Instagram by announcing its weekly flavors and producing videos of its cookies. This led to many people on social media posting their own reviews, and eventually sent the count of the national company's followers across Instagram and TikTok to around 10 million. According to Crumbl’s website, it's the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.
Yakima's Crumbl Cookies location held its grand opening in July.
"The first time I heard about Crumbl was on social media," Jared said. "And then when I went over to the west side (of Washington), I Googled the local Crumbl, and added that to my list of things to do. I had seen (the cookies) online but never had them in a store. So, I went to my first one in Puyallup.
"A year later, I was hired at this Crumbl when I heard of it coming to Yakima. I just had to work there.”
Jared said customer service is a big part of the shopping experience at Crumbl.
"We just want to treat each customer that comes in like they have never been here before, and make them feel welcome, and give them the best product possible," he said. "We also hope that they tell their friends and family, and just enjoy the world’s best cookies.”
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
