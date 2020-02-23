What’s the role of a school superintendent in overseeing the healthy financial operations of a school district?
The answer can be summed up in one word: Relationships. Superintendents have to form connections with school district staff, teachers, students, parents and community members in order to ensure there is sufficient support for funding programs.
On Dec. 4, 2019, Unleashed reporters gained direct insights about this work by meeting and speaking with Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene and East Valley School District Superintendent John Schieche. Those two local school leaders provided some understandings of the intricacies of their position while answering questions about the role superintendents play in school funding.
Greene and Schieche revealed that the role of the relationships involved between a superintendent and school funding can explained in five simple steps:
1. School districts have multiple funding sources to ensure there is adequate funding for all programs and services.
Levies and bonds are part of that funding. Levies can be viewed as for funding learning, such as enrichment, activities, and athletics, and require a simple voter majority for passage. Bonds are solely for construction projects, and require a 60% supermajority by voters for passage.
Yakima Superintendent Greene acknowledged: “Not all the funds that come to the school system are good enough. That’s when levies and bonds are run.”
2. Superintendents and school board members are tasked with creating and executing a balanced budget for their school district.
Greene said that maintaining a balanced budget and deciding which programs are cut due to funding is the most important — and hardest — part of a superintendent’s job. Schieche noted that classrooms come first in the budget, no matter what, because teachers, students and learning are the top priority.
As Schieche shared: “80 percent of funds go out in benefits and staff.”
3. Another funding issue for schools throughout the state comes from a court case known as the McCleary decision.
In January 2012, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that the state was not meeting its obligation under Article IX of the Washington State Constitution to fully fund all education for K-12 students residing within the state’s borders. The McCleary decision has addressed some inequities in how public education are funded, but educators say the system isn’t void of flaws. For example, part of the legislative response to McCleary is that one counselor at an elementary school requires 811 full-time equivalency students to be enrolled at a school district in order for the position to be fully funded by the state.
“My version of ‘fully funded’ and McCleary’s version of ‘fully funded’ are on totally different pages,” Schieche said.
4. Regionalization is one innovation of the McCleary decision that has created state funding disparities in school district funding across Washington.
The regionalization margin refers to how much more money some school districts receive based on the local cost of living or other circumstances.
“Certain school districts in the state can see between 6% to 24% more funding,” Greene pointed out.
5. Superintendents have a responsibility to maintain relationships with community members, staff members, parents, and students.
Greene said it is necessary for a superintendent to consider all stakeholders and then, “with the help of a brilliant cabinet, make a decision.”
As Greene and Schieche emphasized, superintendents are accountable to the entire community. Their ability to build these relationships and maintain support for schools are foundational to the passage of both levies and bonds during election measures with the public.