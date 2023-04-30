Patrol Sgt. Josh Mears is an inspiration to many people. As a police officer for the Moxee Police Department, it’s his role to help keep Moxee a safe place.
“I’ve always had a strong drive to serve others,” Mears said. “So, I started in the fire department and, through working for the fire department we worked closely with other police officers, and I saw how much more they interacted with the public.
“I felt that I can have a lot more interactions, and just have a better service with the public through law enforcement. So I switched from firefighting to law enforcement.”
Mears, like all officers, had to complete police training. He spent four years as a reserve police officer for the city of Moxee. A reserve performs law enforcement duties within a community on a part-time basis. Mears was a reserve from 2007-11.
“It kind of got me in the door,” he said. “I got to see what it was like and if I was going to like it or not. And after a few years of doing that, it was something I wanted to do.”
Mears was hired for a full-time role with the Moxee Police Department in 2016.
“There was a written test, a physical test, and an interview,” he said. “I had to go to a police academy, which was 18 weeks long. Then after that, I got to work out on the road, full time.”
Mears is one of seven officers with the Moxee department. As a small department in a growing community, they try hard to stay involved in the community. Mears believes his community’s best event is the Moxee Hop Festival, the weekend-long community event in August that includes a parade, live music, food vendors and activities for people of all ages.
He’s also enjoyed opportunities to play dodgeball with students a couple of times.
Mears believes the key to keeping Moxee safe is public relations.
“At Moxee, we are a small city, and so the public helps us solve a lot of our crimes because they are always watching out for each other, so they always contact the police department,” he said. “Having those strong relations with the public keeps our city safe.”
The Moxee Police Department’s ability to communicate sets it apart, he said.
“Our morale, our partnership, just within the department, everybody is very close,” he said. “(We) really support each other. And the city, the mayor, the City Council, and the governing board have always been supportive of the police department and makes it a great place to work.”
Mears has advice for those who might be considering a career in law enforcement.
“Finish school,” he said. “Get your high school degree. I would say join a sport or some type of club where you have a lot of interactions and communicate with people, and I would say at least try to get an associate (degree) so that you can advance your career as a law enforcement officer. Moving up in ranks will take some college education.
“I would also say to look for jobs that have a lot of community contact or personal contact and to learn to communicate. And get some experience under your belt.”
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
