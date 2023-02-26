Since 2021, Naches Valley High School has welcomed an inclusive club called Gender Sexualities Alliances, commonly known as GSA. The club focuses on creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ and allied students in school.
Gender Sexualities Alliances is a student-led, non-curricular club in which its members work to support students and provide education about LGBTQ+ issues. Naches Valley is just one of the high schools in the Yakima Valley that has one of these clubs.
During my sophomore year of high school, I learned that a club was forming for inclusivity. I was excited to hear there were teachers and students who cared about creating this safe space.
“I wanted to be a supportive adult who could connect with them, talk to them, see them and value them,” said one of GSA’s club advisers, Ali Bernard, emphasizing the goal she had as a teacher for her students.
When the time came to present the idea to the administration, I volunteered to share my perspective and the experiences of former Naches students who would have benefited from GSA in high school. The administration recognized that this group was needed and the club became official.
Two of my fellow seniors also recognize what GSA has done for our school. Stella Kelley was a part of the group that spoke to the administration. Kelley said that GSA “makes people feel loved and accepted, especially because we are such a small school.”
Indie Fortier added that “GSA is a community where people can feel safe.”
When the club formed, we talked about what the group wanted to accomplish. For me, it was important to focus on representing LGBTQ+ students throughout the school. As the advertising manager for the Associated Student Body at the time, I helped create posters to represent LGBTQ+ pride. We wanted to feel heard and seen in our everyday environment.
“One of the goals of GSA is to teach people about different identities and what the different flags mean,” says sophomore Ella Thompson. “I have enjoyed seeing the little rainbows pop up.”
Naches Valley is not the first school to create a group that wants to showcase its inclusivity, nor will it be the last.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
