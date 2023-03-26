The Central Washington Home and Garden Show each year at the Yakima Valley SunDome has many attractions, ranging from tractors to bathtubs. But to me, the most memorable event of the annual show is the Lego building competition, hosted by Bricks4Kidz.
Almost every year, my siblings and I have participated in the Lego competition. I placed first or second every year I was involved. Now, my younger sisters are the ones in my family who are competing, since I’ve become older than the event’s highest age groups, which run from ages 5-8 and 9-12.
The goal of each Lego competition is simple. Minutes prior to the start of the event, the organizers announce a build idea that all the participants have 30 minutes to complete. The task on the last day of this year’s March 10-12 show was to build a house for the judges to evaluate.
In the event, each builder is provided a random bag of Legos. Participants can accessorize their build with trees, a pool and pretty much anything one’s mind can imagine creating with Lego.
But, the bag doesn’t always have all of the pieces. For example, the bag could have five doors, but minimal roof pieces. The key to winning is creating a build that appeals to the judges. At the end of the 30-minute build time, each competitor is able to explain the features of his or her build to the judges, then a winner is announced.
This year’s winners from throughout the weekend were Asher Niles, Niamh Scheidegger, Wyatt Haines, Cyrus Uhlman and Aubrey VanEaton.
The competition at the Home and Garden Show is just one of many different events that are provided by Bricks4Kidz. The Yakima site of the national franchise hosts activities that use Lego to promote skills in areas such as architecture, physics and engineering.
Franchise owner Andy Sauer explained why he started Bricks4Kidz in Yakima.
“I was looking for something interesting to do in the Yakima area that was good for kids and found Bricks4Kidz,” he said. “We thought it would be excellent to bring it to Yakima.”
And what is his favorite Bricks4Kids event?
“Probably the fair, where we get to spend 10 days with everybody,” he said.
Sauer said the most amazing Lego build he has created was a Lego dominoes contraption, made of the standard eight-stud bricks.
“I set them up like dominoes, and make them go all over the table, cross each other, and climb stairs,” he said. “I like doing that. It’s really cool.”
Besides the Home and Garden Show, Bricks4Kidz offers Lego-based activities for after-school programs, in-school workshops, family STEM nights, birthday party experiences, camps and more.
Further information about Yakima’s Bricks4Kidz can be found on its website at www.bricks4kidz.com/washington-yakima.
• Carson VanEaton is a sophomore at East Valley High School.
