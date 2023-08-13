After years of preparation, fundraising and anticipation, 28 teens from the West Valley Church of the Nazarene set off on the adventure of a lifetime to the 2023 Nazarene Youth Conference held in Tampa Bay, Fla.
The Nazarene Youth Conference is traditionally presented by the Church of the Nazarene every four years. During this four-day conference, high school teens build lifelong friendships and grow in their faith together through worship, service projects and listening to testimonies and speakers. For the past six decades, this conference has served as an opportunity for teens to come together from across North America to be united in faith.
The West Valley group arrived July 3 in Tampa Bay, then met up with about 250 other students from the denomination’s Northwest District for recreational events. We made many memories at Clearwater Beach, attended a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies, watched an astounding Fourth of July fireworks show, and got to know Tampa Bay through a competitive scavenger hunt. We also explored Universal Studios and Cocoa Beach for two days.
At the conference
Then, from July 5-9, our 28 West Valley students united with nearly 10,000 other teenagers from all over North America inside Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena.
As we stood in the arena for the first time and looked around, we were awestruck. We watched as some 9,240 teens stood in faith and raised their hands to honor God in worship. The sense of belonging, the strong feeling of God’s presence in that arena, and the overwhelming feeling of true love in that place will never be forgotten by anyone who was in attendance.
Those four days provided seven worship sessions that were led by Christian musical acts such as Royal Company, For King and Country, Zach Williams, Blessing Offor and Lecrae. Several pastors also shared testimonies and sermons, with prayer and reflection time included in each session.
After the morning sessions, we split into three groups that rotated during the day. One group set out on a community service project called Mission With Others, in which the participants built 30,000 care kits for those in need throughout Tampa Bay. Another group spent time playing loads of games and engaging in other fun experiences. The other group set out on what was called “Experience,” spending quiet moments with God in the midst of thousands of other Christians.
After each morning spent worshiping God in different ways through service, fellowship and worship, all the groups came back together for the night sessions. This was our life for four days.
A dinnertime encounter
It’s crazy how much can happen and change in such a short time. Throughout the Nazarene Youth Conference, attendees encountered God in several different ways.
For me, that happened through a person. As my group and I were walking through Tampa Bay to get dinner, we felt a cool breeze from the outside of Amalie Arena and were compelled to stop and refresh. As we were relishing in the coolness, one of my friends turned and acknowledged that there was a body in the bushes. We were nervous, unsure if the unknown man was even alive.
Our group slowly approached the man, wanting to make sure he was OK. He woke up slowly, introduced himself and told us his story.
This man said he had recently lost his longtime wife to cancer. As the medical bills and necessities of life caught up to him, he was no longer able to afford his apartment, which inevitably sent him to homelessness.
This man had lost almost every material thing he owned, yet he held one of the most beautifully unwavering faiths I have ever seen. While he didn’t have much, he knew that God would provide.
We asked to pray over our new friend and he smiled brightly and blessed us as we went on our way. As we ate dinner, we talked about him, his story, his faith and his heart, and we knew that we had crossed paths for a reason.
We bought him food from a local grocery store and went back, praying he would still be there. We returned to where we had found him and, by God’s grace, he was there. He smiled ear to ear with tears brimming from his eyes that revealed a world full of words he didn’t need to say.
While he probably didn’t even realize it, he earned a special place in my heart. His story, his faith, his perseverance will never be forgotten.
Bringing the experiences home
The crazy part is, there are hundreds of stories like this one. Every student who attended the conference has memories and lessons learned that will last a lifetime.
I am excited to see all that God does for our world through this amazing faith-filled, hopeful and driven generation. After what we learned and felt at the conference in Florida, 10,000 Gen-Z Christians became fired up to go out into the world and overflow in faith, love and hope.
• Lexi Barbee is a 2023 graduate of West Valley High School.
