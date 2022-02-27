Isaac Pommer, the senior who is serving as Associated Student Body president at Riverside Christian School, has an open approach to his role that fits well with the small size of the school.
“I feel like I can have anybody just talk to me,” he said. “I think having such a small class and a small school kind of keeps everyone in good communication, and keeps everyone equal in a way.”
This openness has helped Pommer establish many friendships throughout his six years at the school.
"Hopefully (those friendships) can be maintained throughout graduation and still after that, as well,” he said.
Another way Pommer leads as president is through his service and humility. This year, he started giving morning announcements over the intercom and has really enjoyed that responsibility and sharing it with others. He also consistently credits other people for the impact they’ve had on his leadership skills, such as fellow senior Isaac Immel — whom Pommer served under as vice president last year — as well as the school's staff.
“I really think Immel and a lot of the other past presidents and teachers showed me that I could take on that role,” he added. “I would really say a lot of it was because of Immel.”
Pommer’s leadership goes beyond his five previous years of ASB experience. He has been a member of Riverside’s basketball and soccer programs since junior high, and he captained both teams this year.
“Sports are my thing,” Pommer said. They've "given me a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things that have helped me connect to the school even more.”
Besides his interest in sports, Pommer is active in his church community through his youth group and Sunday services. He loves being connected to the people there and growing those relationships.
Another thing he likes to spend his free time doing is playing music. He used to play piano and guitar quite a bit, but he hasn’t had as much of an opportunity to do that lately.
As for next year, the ASB president plans to go to college, although he is still in the decision-making process on that. He hopes to go into business.
“Hopefully wherever God has pointed me, I can follow that,” said the student leader.
• Kate Bethel is a senior at Riverside Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.