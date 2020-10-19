Nathan Joyner is the general manager at the High Steppe Climbing Gym, which opened earlier this year at 1015 East Lincoln Ave. in Yakima near I-82. He was working at the Recreation Center at Central Washington University when his boss, Ryan Hopkins, gave him a call.
"All the owners are climbers," said Joyner. "We just wanted to be a climbing gym to Yakima."
Harper Breggs, a third grader at Wide Hollow Elementary School in Yakima, is glad that the place has opened, saying during her visit there on xxxxx: "This is the best climbing gym ever. There are so many options. 100 out of 100!"
Why makes a person a climbing enthusiast? Breggs got her start as a climber after her mom took her on a hike. Her mom noticed that her daughter was particularly skilled at climbing rocks.
"[I like] the challenge of rock climbing," said the third grader. "You get to climb up really high, and feel the fresh air. It's fun!"
The manager of the indoor climbing facility agrees with the young girl's view.
"I love the different places that you get to go when you're climbing," Joyner said. "The community and friends you make is what makes it really special. I love the challenge of climbing, as well - getting to set difficult goals and the achieving them."
For Joshiah Watters, a freshman at Yakima's West Valley High School, a key attraction about climbing is the workout. "You really get to test your finger strength, especially because many of the holds are really small," he said.
One of the features at the High Steppe Climbing Gym is an auto belay system, where a climber is clipped into a device that functions similarly to a seatbelt, which helps lower the climber to the ground slowly.
Benjamin Koreski, a freshman from West Valley High School, loves the system because it allows him to repel down the climbing walls quickly.
Nolan Preacher, also a freshman at West Valley High School has a different perspective.
"It's terrifying! I like the other belay systems more because there is someone below you holding the rope. When you jump off, the auto belay takes a moment to catch you, so it feels like you're falling."
Falling from high above the ground isn't as much of an issue with another part of the climbing gym's course. Known as bouldering, this lower-to-the-ground section allows climbers a chance to test their strength when they are not supported by a rope.
Preacher likes this aspect. "Bouldering is good exercise. I like that it's all you; you're not being supported by anything but your grip. Bouldering also helps build up calluses on your hands so they don't get as beat up later."
Watters and Preacher are particularly fond of a section of course they dubbed "The Overhang." This area features a negative slope -- one that moves back towards the climber instead of away -- providing an experience like climbing the underside of a ladder to reach your roof. This section involves many larger hand holds that build up to a good distance off the ground. As Preacher points out, this makes it the ideal spot to hang from and swing.
Joyner prefers lead climbing, saying it is more similar to actual outdoor rock climbing. One section of the course, which some visitors refer to as "The Cave," features another negative sloping wall. This section requires climbers to regularly clip themselves into carabiners positioned at various spots along the route.
But despite the different preferences, the climbers who come to High Steppe seem have something in common. As expressed by Watters:
"Many other climbing gyms are a lot smaller, and not as nice as this one. This one is way better."
If you go:
The High Steppe Climbing Gym at 1015 East Lincoln Ave, Suite 101, Yakima, is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children. The gym also offers rentals of shoes ($4) and harnesses ($3).
• Magnus Fulton is a freshman at West Valley High School.