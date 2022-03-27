Aron Ralston, the rock climber whose harrowing experience in Utah was depicted in the 2010 James Franco film “127 Hours,” graced local audiences with his story and perspectives during a presentation for the Yakima Town Hall Series at The Capitol Theatre on Feb. 23.
Before his talk, I had the unique opportunity of interviewing him during a meeting with local media, and Ralston’s presentation was nothing short of riveting.
Ralston was born in 1975 and grew up in Ohio until moving to Colorado at the age of 12. Throughout his life, he showed an inclination towards the outdoors and hiking. After earning a mechanical engineering degree at Carnegie Mellon University, Ralston started his career in engineering.
In 2002, he quit his job to pursue his aspiration for mountain climbing. His main goal was to complete the 59 “fourteeners,” the name for the series of Colorado mountains that exceed 14,000 feet.
On one fateful day, April 26, 2003, Ralston was hiking a 13-mile track through Bluejohn Canyon in the Canyonlands National Park in Utah. After a seemingly steady rock fell, he recalls attempting to protect his head when his right arm became entrapped between an 800-pound boulder and the canyon wall.
Using his engineering background, he tried multiple ways to free himself. With the limited resources he had available, he unsuccessfully tried a pulley system to lift the boulder and used a cheap multi-tool to chip at the rock.
During the interview, Ralston described his struggle between his intuition and his resistance to reality. From the beginning, he was aware of the likelihood of needing to amputate his arm, but he was resistant until he had exhausted all possibilities. After five days, the dehydration, hunger, and pain forced Ralston to cut his right arm off below the elbow.
Although his world turned upside down, the mountain climber used that experience as a way of recognizing what was important in his life. On that fifth day, Ralston professed his surrender of control. It wasn’t until he realized the relationships and love he held with his family and friends that he saw he had something to hold on to.
“Something beautiful happened,” the amputee remembers after setting himself free. Ralston described the event as “stepping out of his grave and into my life again.”
The independent adventurer viewed his experience at Bluejohn as a gift.
“I didn’t lose anything,” is how he put it.
He eventually wrote an autobiography, “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” which was published in 2005.
Almost 20 years later, Ralston now fights to protect what he calls the “sacred land’’ where he gained more than he lost. He was also able to eventually accomplish his goal of climbing the 59 “fourteeners.” And, as a motivational speaker, he continues to share his experience and touch people’s lives.
He called it “blessing to interact and connect with people.”
Now a father to two children and an avid climber with his self-designed prosthetics, Ralston was able to inspire the Yakima audience with his tenacity.
For 50 years, Yakima Town Hall has brought more than 200 speakers from around the world to present to an audience of Yakima locals. Next up from the series: NFL official Sara Thomas on April 20, and Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on May 25.
• Abi Longbottom is a junior at Naches Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.