Graduations are coming up, and while the class of 2020 won’t be having traditional commencement ceremonies, it will still be an unforgettable memory — especially now that Barack and Michelle Obama have announced their virtual ceremony for the class of 2020!
In partnership with YouTube, “Dear Class of 2020” will be a livestream event happening at noon Saturday, June 6. Not only will our former first lady and president give commencement speeches to seniors, but artists including Lady Gaga, BTS, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce will participate in the ceremony as commencement speakers and as performers. Special guests Bill and Melinda Gates, Alicia Keys, The Try Guys and more will appear on the livestream.
It seems as if this year’s graduation will be perhaps the greatest one, and many seniors agree! As West Valley High School senior Ashlei Ramirez said, “BTS means so much to me. To have them perform and for them to give a speech almost makes up for everything.”
And if this ceremony wasn’t enough, several other organizations have been holding ceremonies of their own. Renowned basketball legend LeBron James threw his own celebration, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” across the four major broadcast TV networks on May 16 with the Jonas Brothers, Ben Platt, H.E.R, and more. IHeart Media also had its event “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” the weekend of May 15-17 with Hillary Clinton, Eli Manning and John Legend.
Of course, we still have our school ceremonies. Davis High School has a lot in store for graduates, and other schools in the Valley have been working hard to make graduation special. With so many amazing people trying to make memories for the seniors who lost their expectations in this pandemic, it does seem like things in corona times aren’t as bad as we thought.
I hope many will log in on June 6 at noon to show our appreciation toward the Obamas, YouTube and everyone who is wishing the seniors of 2020 a great graduation! It will be a fantastic experience to hear your favorite artists perform songs to thank you for the 12 years of hard work you underwent to graduation.
And it will be a memory for ages. After all, how many people can say that BTS, Lady Gaga and so many other famous artists spoke and performed at their graduation?