Churchill’s Booklovers’ Haunt has been a backdrop for much of Carmen Lester’s life. After her parents bought the Yakima used bookstore in 1969, Lester began working in the shop as a teen, serving in a managerial role.
“I was actually learning everything when I was 17 years old,” Lester said. “At that time, we were the only bookstore in town.”
Today, Lester and Jerry Wheeler own and operate the store. But their ownership is just one chapter of the business’ storied history; it has been over 90 years since the bookstore’s genesis. In fact, Lester believes that Churchill’s Booklovers’ Haunt is one of the oldest bookstores in Washington.
The bookshop was originally opened in 1931 by Norman E. “Ted” Churchill, who worked in Yakima as the circulation manager for The Seattle Times. The original storefront was at 204 E. Chestnut St. and initially sold only magazines.
“He just didn’t feel there was enough reading material available in the city,” Lester said.
While Churchill owned the store, it changed locations two times, always remaining in downtown Yakima. In 1961, the store was sold to whom Lester only knows as “the Barnes sisters.” The sisters moved the shop to its current location at 125 S. Second St. before selling it to Lester’s parents, Hazel and Gilbert Lester, in 1969. Carmen Lester took over the business in 2004.
After more than nine decades in business, Churchill’s Booklovers’ Haunt has continued to thrive under the ownership of Lester and Wheeler. Despite facing competition from larger bookstores, online shopping and e-books, the store has remained afloat.
“Some people want to hold a physical book in their hand,” Lester said. “There’s the smell of old books when you come into an old bookstore, which is actually the smell of the paper in here deteriorating.”
Specializing in classics and books on Northwest history, the store now houses about 40,000 volumes. Some are more than a century old, dating back to the 1850s.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Lester said. “So there’s always things that surprise people. They’ve maybe been looking for a book for 20 years and they’ll find it here.”
That’s part of the reason why the store attracts customers from around the country.
“We have people who come into Yakima and make a special trip just to come and see us,” Lester said. “So, that’s always nice.”
Lester has a passion for literature.
“Books can take you to another world. You can lose yourself in a book. Plus, you can learn so much.
“My father actually said he would never read fiction because he wanted to know things that were true. And, so, I tried to explain to him that there’s a lot of truths when you read fiction that you can’t get in a nonfiction book.”
Lester hopes to continue Churchill’s Booklovers’ Haunt’s legacy of bringing books to the Yakima Valley.
“We try to do everything we can to make sure we can get books in people’s hands,” Lester said. “That’s kind of our mission: to get the readers with their books.”
• Natalie Keller is a senior at Selah High School.
