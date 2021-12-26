When you think of Christmas, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it sipping a warm mug of cocoa by the fireplace? Maybe it’s a vision of swirling snowflakes settling on the ground.
Well, if you go to a place called Curaçao, that’s the polar opposite of what you’re going to get at Christmas.
First things first: Where in the world is Curaçao? It’s a tiny island just off the northern coast of Venezuela. Known for its brightly colored Dutch architecture and outstanding murals, the vacation destination was a colony of the Netherlands until 2013.
The vividly painted buildings typically found in Curaçao’s capitol city of Willemstad are one part of the island’s Christmas traditions.
Our tour guide at Iguana Ride Curaçao explained that locals are expected to repaint their houses a new color every year or two. They typically do so around Christmas. It’s a “spring cleaning” of sorts. There’s also a sort of welfare system set up that provides a paint ticket for the families that can’t afford paint.
Two Christmas days are celebrated in Curacao, Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. The first day is just like an American Christmas, but the festivities continue for an extra day. On the 26th, time is dedicated mostly to enjoying family and eating leftovers from Christmas dinner.
Because there isn’t Thanksgiving in Curaçao, most families have their turkey dinner for Christmas. The main dinner is similar to a traditional American turkey dinner, save for the seasonings. The pre-dinner snacks differ a bit, however. One appetizer, called ayaka, has a structure similar to a tamale and is comprised of cornmeal stuffed with chicken or other meat and wrapped in a banana leaf. “Don’t eat more than one,” our tour guide warned, “or you might not have room for dinner!”
Although Christmas in Curaçao has a different look than it does here, no one can say that it’s lacking spirit. Between repainting houses, decorating and making food to share with family, Christmas traditions in Curaçao are obviously very special for the people who live there.
