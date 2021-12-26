There’s some kind of magic in watching stories come alive on a stage. Without a screen in between you and the characters, there’s more feeling, more camaraderie, more wonder. A tale morphs from something out-of-reach into real life right before your eyes.
The Coaster Theatre Playhouse in Cannon Beach, Ore., has been a home for that magic for nearly 50 years. Previously home to a 1920s roller-rink, the theater draws most of its audience from tourists visiting the Oregon Coast city. According to Patrick Lathrop, the Coaster’s executive director, around 70% of each production’s attendees are visitors and will probably never come to that theater again.
However, there are season ticket holders who are familiar faces in the crowds. They’re the constants who gather on opening night and closing night and every show in between. These contributors sponsor many of the shows. With a theater built on tourism, support from patrons is essential. No matter if you’re a brand new audience or someone who’s been attending for over a decade, it’s certainly a place to make everlasting memories.
All the actors who partake in the playhouse’s productions are volunteers. Many live in Cannon Beach, but others travel from nearby towns like Seaside and Astoria. The entire theater itself has been a nonprofit organization since 2001.
We had the pleasure this month of seeing the theater’s very original take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was performed in a radio show format. It included a narrator, and a pool of eight actors took on the roles of several different characters.
The sound effects were made by objects operated by the actors themselves (including a door and window built into the set) and were picked up by old-timey microphones. An echo effect contributed to the eeriness of the ghosts’ dialogue. Each speaker was accentuated with a spotlight in the location of each microphone.
That said, everyone was largely stationary during speaking parts, and the only motion in the production was back where the sound effects were being made. This didn’t take anything away from the story at all; in fact, it seemed to create an even more interesting feel.
The show itself was originally intended to be performed during quarantine and incorporate social distancing, and it was recorded and done virtually last year. In person this year, though, it was very well produced. Neither of us had experienced a live production in some time, and this was a wonderful step back into a theatrical performance.
While Dec. 18 was the closing night of “A Christmas Carol,” the playhouse puts on several shows every year. The 2022 schedule includes Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” “Clue: The Musical,” and Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” You can learn more about these upcoming offerings at the venue’s website, www.coastertheatre.com.
In the words of Lathrop, “You can rehearse and perform all you want, but it takes an audience to make a theater.”
We’re truly honored to have experienced the wonder of a live production and to have been part of the audience that makes the Coaster Theatre Playhouse what it truly is: a wonderful, original and resplendent home for storytelling.
