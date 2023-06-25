When my dad, Brad Jacobson, passed away in 2021, his body was donated to science. It was his final wish. He had been a science teacher in the Highland School District for 32 years, and he wanted to continue teaching and posthumously help students learn.
My father’s body was donated to Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, where Ron Walser is the chair of the Anatomy Department, and Dan Selski serves as associate professor of anatomy. They recently explained to me the donation system and how it works.
“It’s really a service to the community and to students,” Walser said. “It’s an opportunity for anyone to be able to donate their body and allow for teaching and learning to occur even after death. There’s so much learning that can occur even after a person passes on. Our students, just by learning anatomy from one body, can have a positive effect on thousands of individuals.”
Body donations are used for research and studying. Students are able to see a real human, instead of just learning from a textbook or virtually. After the learning term for the bodies is over, bodies are cremated and the remains are returned to their families.
The entire process for a body donation starts by signing a consent form.
“Hopefully they sign the consent form before they pass away,” said Walser. “In the event that they didn’t and the family still wants to donate the body, there’s a consent form the family can sign, as well.”
“It’s a system set up to provide for the students to learn,” added Selski. “Students like to know that they are working on a body that was given voluntarily. Historically, there weren’t always rules and regulations in place. Nowadays there are rules and we follow them.”
Everyone at the college, including professors and students, are extremely grateful for donations, especially local ones.
“Only about 10% of donations are local,” noted Walser.
Other institutions and colleges help out in sending bodies to PNWU that are used for teaching.
“Most years we do not have enough donations here in the local community to fill the needs for the medical students,” said Walser. “So, we reach out to other universities to see if we can borrow some of theirs and let the learning occur. We send the body back when we are all done with the learning. The bodies are still used for the same purpose that they were donated for but sometimes at a different university.”
Donated bodies are typically used for an extensive period of teaching.
“Here, for the local donations, we will keep the donations for up to two years,” said Walser. “One donated body will probably be seen by 50 to 60 students that will learn from that one body.”
Students also view multiple bodies throughout their learning.
“Arteries can have different branching patterns in one person versus another,” Selski said. “One thing we tell the students is, ‘Don’t just look at your specimen; go around the room and look at other specimens.’ Over a year, every student has looked at every donated body.”
Just one donation can help many students with their medical career. They gain a hands-on experience that doesn’t come close to just reading about it.
“You can get all of the information from a book or a virtual program, but there is nothing like being able to feel all the different structures in the body,” Selski said. “This not only helps the students learn but it also makes them more confident. Most students see the body donations as their ‘first patients’ and they treat them very, very respectfully.”
Currently, most students in the anatomy lab are doctor of osteopathic medicine students or doctor of physical therapy students. Among those learners is fourth-year osteopathic medicine student Jocelyn Larsen.
“What an honor it was to journey alongside those who gave their bodies beyond death,” she said. “It enriched my life not just academically, but emotionally and spiritually.”
Some students who work on donated bodies are influenced to the point that they even decide to arrange for having their own body donated to science.
“Among the population of the state in general compared to the population of physicians and scientists, there is a much higher percentage of physicians and scientists that donate their bodies to medical schools,” noted Selski.
This past spring, PNWU hosted an event that my mom and brother attended to thank the families of people who had donated their bodies. The feeling my mother had upon attending this event was one of pure gratitude from the students. Everyone expressed how important the bodies are to their learning and how they were so appreciative of this ultimate gift. My mom left with an immense sense of the thankfulness these future doctors had for her husband’s gift.
I’m proud of the teaching my dad imparted on these future doctors. He was fully committed to education, and I’m impressed that he was able to continue teaching students posthumously. I am comforted to know that my dad helped a lot of students learn, even after his death.
• Maria Jacobson is a 2023 graduate of Highland High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.