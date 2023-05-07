I have lived in the Yakima area for 16 years, nearly all of my life. But I have barely noticed its hidden architecture.
I define "hidden architecture" as buildings within a city or town that have a unique and typically historic aesthetic, buildings that stand in contrast to the other, more modern, structures around them. These buildings can range from those that convey their old Spanish influence to others involving stone-age architecture.
Here is a look at five of downtown Yakima's beautiful structures — all surrounded by more modern, typical buildings — that deserve further appreciation.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission
On the corner of East Yakima and South Naches avenues, St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission is a contrasting building surrounded by banks and hotels. This building features a striking red front door and teal trimmed exterior. The dark stone church was built in 1885.
In older pictures, it is clear that this building used to stand alone. At some point, an addition was built to expand the original church.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission is a part of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane. If you want to experience the awe-inspiring colors of St. Michael's for yourself, go take a look at 5 S. Naches Ave.
St. Paul’s Cathedral
St. Paul’s Cathedral is one of the oldest churches in Yakima. Built in 1926 by John Maonly, this Spanish-style cathedral is truly beautiful architecture.
The entrance is graced with an intricate arch of carved art. Above the main building is a 125-foot clock tower with a blue dome at the top. This Catholic cathedral is surrounded by medical facilities and housing.
As I was taking photographs of the cathedral with my father, the local mail carrier gave me some advice: “If you walk up Chestnut, you’ll get an even better view of the clock tower.”
Trusting the USPS official, I walked up West Chestnut Avenue to photograph the back of the building -- with an even better view of the clock tower.
If you are interested in seeing this hidden treasure, head to 15 S. 12th Ave.
William O. Douglas Federal Building
Next to the historic Capitol Theatre, the William O. Douglas Federal Building is truly a hidden architecture. While The Capitol Theatre is a beautiful building, not everyone notices the adjacent structure.
This federal court building is a part of the Eastern District of Washington. The courthouse was constructed in 1912 with a different type of architecture compared with the churches on this list. The building is named after the 1937-75 U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas.
If you are curious about this building you may have passed before, put 25 S. Third St. into your GPS.
First Baptist Church
This next hidden architecture involves a vacant building. Formerly a First Baptist Church, this building is right next to the downtown Yakima YMCA.
Just across the street from St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, the architecture of the First Baptist Church offers similar but different features. The building features circular stained-glass windows and red roofing.
This church was built with lighter color stone in 1900. The church was purchased in 2015 with the intent of turning it into commercial space, but there has yet to be any sign of change.
If you want to check off another hidden architecture building from your list, travel to 598 E. Yakima Ave.
Yakima Vineyard Church
Our final hidden architecture is the Yakima Vineyard Church. I was a little surprised at first to see “vineyard” in connection to a church.
This church has a similar look to the First Baptist Church on East Yakima Avenue. With red roofing and light stones, the Yakima Vineyard Church building is a classic in a town full of history. Currently, the church hosts the Sunrise Outreach Center of Yakima, which offers support in feeding families and sourcing housing.
If you are interested in checking out this addition to our community, go to 221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
