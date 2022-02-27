Filmmaker, writer, actor, cinematographer and Yakima native Matthew Law came to Davis High School on Feb. 2 to speak about his journey in the film industry.
During Black History Month, the actor carved time from his busy schedule to spend time with members of Davis High School’s Black Student Union group and offered his support and advice for those students. Law, who was born in Yakima and moved to Seattle at about age 8, was accompanied by his mother during the visit to Davis.
“He has a love for people and passion for social justice,” Moni Law said of her son. “He’s put his creative work into filmmaking.”
Matthew Law began his road to acting after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in California.
“I thought that I had to go to college to figure it out,” he said. “As an artist what you’re trying to find is your voice — what do I wanna say?”
Law appears in the BET series “The Oval” as Kareem Richardson. He guest starred on ABC’s “Home Economics” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and appeared in the Netflix movie “A Fall from Grace.”
He has also started to create his own film projects as a way to share his voice and passion. Law’s newest effort is about a therapist discovering flaws within himself with each patient. This upcoming work touches on tough topics like self-harm and insecurities, and Law hopes to shed light on these issues.
Law is confident about the next steps in his own career. For those who are seeking to be the next big actor or who see themselves working in film, Law said: “I think we all need to find what success looks like for ourselves.”
