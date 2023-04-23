During the 10-hour flight to London at the end of March, I didn’t imagine myself walking over 75,000 steps with my 82-year-old grandfather.
Granted, those steps were accumulated over a week. Even so, let me tell you, that was a lot of walking for me.
My maternal grandfather, whom I call Poppa, was born and raised in Birmingham, England. At age 21, he married my Nanna, who also born and raised in Birmingham.
Sadly, last fall, Nanna passed away. This spring, Poppa, aunt, mom and I traveled to England to bury her ashes below the church where she was christened, confirmed and married. Along the way, I heard countless stories and memories of my grandparents’ childhood in England.
We flew into London-Heathrow Airport from Seattle-Tacoma. The very next day, we walked through the luscious green gardens of Hyde Park en route to Buckingham Palace. Much to my surprise, King Charles III was in residence. Poppa informed me that visitors and tourists can tell if the monarch is inside because the Royal Standard flag is flying. Our timing was perfect to see the procession before the changing of the guards. Our ability to see over the massive crowds was limited, but we enjoyed listening to a bobby who aggressively, but politely, told the crowd to keep moving.
We continued to some of the most iconic attractions in London. We saw Big Ben, which is actually officially known as the Great Bell of the Great Clock of Westminster. Additionally, I always read the books and watched the cartoons of Paddington Bear while I was growing up, so it was fitting to see the inspiration for the bear at Paddington Station.
We traveled via the Tube transit system to the famous Oxford Street so Poppa could shop for his classic British sweaters at Marks and Spencer. While not well known in America, Marks and Spencer has been a standard in the wardrobes of my grandparents.
After we wrapped up our time in London, we traveled by train northwest to Birmingham.
This is where the stories truly began.
We traveled by car through Alvechurch and Bromsgrove, two villages on the outskirts of Birmingham. Poppa took me to the house where my uncle was born, showed me the housing that my great-great-grandfather built, and drove me to the house where Nanna lived as a child. While my aunt, mom and I were taking pictures outside the house, the owner happened to be watching from the second floor. After some clarification that we were not creepers, she invited us in for a walk down memory lane.
We also traveled to Saint Nicolas’ Church in King’s Norton, where my grandparents were married. After accidentally stumbling into the verger (the caretaker of the church), he invited us for a tour inside the building. I was awestruck not only by the stained-glass windows but also by the thought of standing where my grandparents first started our family just over 60 years ago.
For my aunt’s birthday, which happened to be during our trip, we visited Birmingham’s Cadbury World — somewhere I have actually been before but was overjoyed to tour again. Unlike me, Poppa was reluctant to visit what some would consider a tourist attraction designed for children.
However, once we were inside, he became engrossed by the local history of Cadbury’s chocolate. He shared stories of my great-grandmother, who worked in the factory and hand drew the chocolate detailing on top of each individual chocolate piece before this practice became automated. He told a funny story about how, if she made a mistake, she would hide the chocolate in her knickers in order to avoid having the chocolate becoming deducted from her pay.
I was not originally on the attendee list for this trip when it was planned. After realizing that my other parental unit would be away on business, I was also invited. And I’m glad.
Throughout my 18 years of life, I have not had the opportunity to travel with Poppa, so it meant the world to me to travel to his hometown with him this spring. I will love and cherish these core memories that I created with my Poppa, aunt and mom.
• Abi Longbottom is a senior at Naches Valley High School.
