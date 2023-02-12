On the morning of Jan. 20, Toppenish High School hosted its inaugural SkillsUSA Central Washington Regional Leadership Conference. The SkillsUSA program is designed to help prepare students to graduate from high school prepared to enter college or careers in the trade, technical and skilled service fields.
The event involved competitions in three areas: T-shirt design, extemporaneous speech and prepared speech. The school hosted five students from Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center and seven from Wahluke High School.
The experiences of the competition stirred memories for some longtime staff members at Toppenish High School, which years ago had students involved in the SkillsUSA program through the Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center. Principal Bonnie Smith brought the SkillsUSA program to Toppenish High School about seven years ago.
The Toppenish High School SkillsUSA group is advised by English teachers Lauren Thomas and David Barragan. Their mantra: "We mean business.”
Toppenish has about 15 students in its SkillsUSA club, and five of those competed in the events Jan. 20. Juniors Diana Alonso-Cruz, Angelina Ornelas and Daniel Cueva-Cortez competed in the T-shirt design activity. Two Wildcat seniors, chapter president Ashlley Barrera and chapter outreach director Cristian Sanchez, took part in the extemporaneous speech category. Sanchez was also involved in the prepared speech event.
“The T-shirt design competition was very interesting," Alonso-Cruz said. "I was able to understand many things I didn't get to know about. It was a very fun experience, getting to know new people and learning about the competition. I don't regret it and would like to do it again next year.”
The club also provided seven students as chapter ambassadors to assist with the regional meet.
"It was fun," said one of those chapter ambassadors, Toppenish junior Jonathan Lustre. "I met new people and, even though I didn't compete, I still felt the pressure my teammates were feeling.”
Under SkillUSA's rules, students won't find out how they placed or scored at the Jan. 20 meet until sometime in February, after all the regional events throughout the state of Washington have been held. The top three finishers from the competitions at Toppenish will advance to the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference April 13-15 in Tacoma.
• Sebastian Lopez is a junior at Toppenish High School.
