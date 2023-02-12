Mark Burns is in his 34th year teaching English at West Valley High School. He is well known by students for his teaching methods and sense of humor.
Burns is a singer and a poet who has been the head of the high school's Dead Poets Society for many years. His classroom walls are covered with posters and things students have given him, and he is known for having his students sing a song on the first day of class as he plays guitar. Any student who has had Burns will tell you he is one of the most intriguing and passionate teachers they will ever meet.
Question: What would be a thing about you that would surprise your students?
"When I was young, I used to love to draw and I used to draw ships. I drew these old Spanish ships … that cruised the sea. In fact, I bought a decorative plate that has a picture of ships (like) the ships Columbus came over on. I stopped because I felt I was bad at drawing people but I felt I could draw things really well. Maybe I’ll pick that up again."
Question: What words of wisdom would you pass on to the next generation of English teachers?
"Make sure that you read widely and that you have a really good English methods course in college because that’s where you find the best tools. The other thing I would say is to spend as much time watching other teachers teach so you can develop your own style based on what you see and like. You don’t learn unless you watch other people you like and think are good."
Question: Have you had any full-circle moments as a teacher?
"One way that I’ve gone full circle was that when I was in college I had played in a band called the Coyote Brothers, and for a long time I didn’t play. But now I’m in my 60s and I am playing in a band again called the Test Tube Poets with my teacher colleagues."
Question: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
"I’m not really sure what I want to do when I retire yet. I think I might want to work to become an educational consultant, to teach teachers. I think that would be really cool. I also see myself with my trio band, the Test Tube Poets, and playing with them. Dan Null is the 'test tube,' the chemistry teacher. I am one of the two 'poets,' along with Dana Lemieux (who is an English teacher, at Naches Valley High School). We formed a trio while we all taught here (at West Valley High School) and for about three years we’ve played all around town at wineries and such. We’ve also done benefits."
• Jazlin Betancourt is a freshman at West Valley High School.
