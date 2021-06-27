Morgan Green is a math teacher at Sunnyside High School and has been with the school district for four years. She also serves as the head girls varsity soccer coach and is an assistant coach in the girls basketball program.
Green is extremely relatable, and it is evident that she cares about her students and athletes. She holds her students to a standard while encouraging them in whatever they choose to do. The type of teacher students trust and can depend on, she is someone who is respected and admired by many.
Q: What book has had the most significant impact on your life?
A: “My favorite book has to be ‘Out of Solitude’ by Henri Nouwen. I first read it in college and I still reread it to this day. I feel like it is a good reminder to slow down and be intentional with time and presence. As well as the importance of being present in relationships.”
Q: If you could tell your younger self anything, what would it be?
A: “I would tell my younger self to believe in herself and not let her mind be an obstacle. I would also assure her that things are probably going to get hard or uncomfortable but that is the time when you grow the most.”
Q: If you could meet anyone past or present, who would it be and why?
“I would probably want to meet my grandma. She passed away when I was 8 or 9. I wish I would have been able to get to know her better. It would have been nice to have gotten a better understanding of the life of yet another strong woman that I come from.”
Q: What is one thing that you would like to change about our world today?
“I wish that there was equal access to quality education for all children regardless of socioeconomic status. As for worldwide education, I would change the stigma surrounding girls seeking an education.”
• Olivia Puente is a 2021 graduate of Sunnyside High School.